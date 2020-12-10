Aircraft Tire Market Research Report | Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aircraft Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.

An aircraft tire is a specialized wheel designed to provide stability to the aircraft while carrying heavy loads at high speeds. They are primarily manufactured using nylon, steel, and natural and artificial rubber. Radial and bias-ply tires are the most common types of aircraft tires. Radial tires have reduced bidirectional, and sidewall flexibility due to perpendicular fiber stands fixed at the tire sidewall in the direction of rotation. On the other hand, bias-ply tires include stretchable fabric bias placed across the direction of rotation and sidewall.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aircraft-tire-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The expanding commercial aviation and defense industries are primarily driving the demand for aircraft tires. Furthermore, increasing air traffic across the globe has propelled the need for highly-efficient flight safety mechanisms, including durable and reliable aircraft tires. Several aeronautical manufactures are producing lightweight aircraft tires, integrated with enhanced braking systems, thereby augmenting the market growth. Additionally, rapid development in tire manufacturing technology has augmented the utilization of next-generation materials, synthetic elastomer rubber, and cross-linkable rubber, thereby leading to the emergence of advanced product variants. Moreover, the increasing demand for aircraft for numerous combat and non-combat operations in the defense industry, along with increasing government investments in the upgradation of aviation infrastructures, are further anticipated to drive the market growth.

Aircraft Tire Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aviation Tires

Bridgestone Corporation

Desser Tire & Rubber Co.

Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Michelin

Petlas Tire Corporation

Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.

Specialty Tires of America

Wilkerson Company Inc. (Wco) Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, platform, sector, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Radial

Bias

Breakup by Platform:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Breakup by Sector:

OEM

Replacement

Breakup by Application:

Commercial Aircraft Narrow Body Aircraft Wide Body Aircraft Very Large Aircraft Regional Transport Aircraft

Non-Commercial Aircraft

Explore full report with table of contents: http://bit.ly/2Imx164

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group