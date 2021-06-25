Aircraft Tapes Market: In-depth Analysis, Demand Statistics & Competitive Outlook 2021-2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aircraft Tapes Market is Segmented by Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, and Others), by Backing Material Type (Paper/Tissue, Film, Foam, and Others), by Category Type (Specialty, Masking) by Application Type (Interiors, Fuselage, Flight Control Surfaces, Wings, and Others), by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and Helicopters), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

The report calculates the short- and long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Aircraft Tapes consumption at the global, regional, and nation scales. The report also compares pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios to evaluate the potential loss to the industry. The vital data provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in formulating short-term as well as long-term growth strategies.

Report Features

The report delivers a detailed view of the industry based on global Aircraft Tapes Market size, market growth, and opportunities. The report also analyses market key aspects such as-

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Covid-19 Impact analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, and SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Highlights from the Report

Aircraft Tapes Market is likely to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The prime factors that are driving the aircraft tapes market are increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft, rising passenger traffic leading to increasing demand for commercial aircraft, replacement of old/aging aircraft, and upgradation and modernization of existing aircraft.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest market for aircraft tapes during the forecast period. The USA is the manufacturing hub of the aerospace industry with presence of a large number of OEMs, tier players, aircraft tape suppliers, distributors, and airlines. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing market for aircraft tapes during the forecast period, driven by the opening of assembly plants from Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous aircraft programs (C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), increasing defense budget of emerging economies such as China and India, and increasing aircraft fleet size.

According to the report, the key players of the market are –

The 3M Company,

Nitto Denko Corporation,

Avery Dennison Corporation,

Tesa SE,

Scapa Group plc,

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.,

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.,

Berry Global, Inc.,

Advance Tapes International Ltd.,

Stokvis Tapes Group B.V.,

Shurtape Technologies, LLC,

DeWAL Industries, Inc.,

