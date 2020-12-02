Aircraft Simulation Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

The global aircraft simulation market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to increase in demand for virtual flight environment for both commercial and military purposes. An aircraft simulator is a device that recreates an artificial environment for the aircraft in which it flies. It helps in the training of the pilot by providing them a real-time scenario. The aircraft simulator can also be used to control handling characteristics, research aircraft characteristics, and development & design of an aircraft. The main purpose of an aircraft simulator is to maintain and test proficiency in handling the operations of an airplane.

Download Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7472

An aircraft simulator comprises control devices, multiple displays, a computer system that process record flight data and control inputs, and an audio system for communication. It is a low-cost training solution created for the trainee pilots to learn without any risks.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

• The research & development in aircraft simulation companies across the globe has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

• COVID-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the supply chain and product demand in the aviation industry. The aviation & transport industry is among the most exposed verticals to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and is currently amidst unprecedented uncertainty.

• The governments all across the globe are cancelling the visa of foreign people and locking down affected areas, which is restricting scientists to travel and affecting R&D of aircraft simulators.

• Demand may rise extensively in global aircraft simulation market in upcoming quarter as industry’s production has started to get momentum after tough phase of covid-19.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7472

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis



Increase in demand for new commercial and military pilots, adoption of virtual flight training to ensure aviation safety, and the need for cost-cutting of pilot training are some of the key factors that drive the market growth. However, high cost involved in the manufacturing of aircraft simulator and complexities in acquiring license are expected to restrain the growth of the aircraft simulator market. On the contrary, increase in government spending and rise in security concerns particularly in the military sector are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the aircraft simulation market in the near future.

Increase in demand for commercial pilots



As aircraft simulators are used to train the pilots by creating the virtual environment, increase in demand for new pilots is expected to drive the demand for aircraft simulators globally. For instance, demand for new pilots is expected to rise dramatically over the next two decades as a result of new aircraft entering the global fleet. According to Boeing, 790,000 new pilots are likely to be required by 2037 to meet growing passenger fleet. Similarly, in 2018, Airbus estimated a worldwide demand of pilots to reach 450,000 by 2035. Hence, this rise in demand of pilots coupled with the requirement of their training is expected to drive the growth of the aircraft simulators market.

Schedule a Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7472

Adoption of virtual flight training



Increase in adoption of technology of virtual training and simulation in civil and commercial aviation to ensure aviation safety in flight handling and situations such as awareness and skill competency fuel the growth of the aircraft simulation market. Similarly, R&D efforts directed toward virtual reality and advancements in artificial intelligence technology have resulted in highly naturalistic flight simulators. Thus, offering navigation and motion control mechanism in aviation industry is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aircraft simulation industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aircraft simulation market share.