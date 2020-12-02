Aircraft Sensors Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

An aircraft sensor is a device that measures a physical quantity and converts it into a signal which can be easily interpreted. Slight variation in the aircraft system or in its environment can lead to severe mishaps. The sensors incorporated in the aircraft identify such abnormal variation and alert the pilot. Such incidence has generated the demand for aircraft sensors in the aviation industry.

Factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the aircraft sensors market are the development of advanced sensors and the high rate of adoption of wireless sensors for military and commercial purposes. In addition, there is an increase in the production of commercial aircraft across the world owing to the rise in number of passenger flights. In addition, surge in demand for commercial aircraft and military aircraft is expected to drive the market growth for aircraft sensors. However, a cyber security risk is restraining the market growth. Further, the increase in demand for sensors in the growing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) industry is anticipated to generate various market opportunities in the upcoming years.

The global aircraft sensors market is segmented on the basis of sensor, platform, sector, connectivity, application, and region. By sensor, the market is classified into pilot probes, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, force sensors, torque sensors, flow sensors, level sensors, proximity sensors, gyroscopes, radar sensors, altimeter sensors, accelerometer, speed sensors, position & displacement sensors, smoke detection sensors, and others. By platform, the market is categorized into fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and others. The aircraft sensor market is further classified based on sector into commercial sector, military sector, and others. By connectivity, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. Application is divided into land gears, wheels & breaks, engine, cabin & cargo environmental control, doors & slides, and others. By region, the global aircraft sensors market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Some of the key players operating in the global aircraft sensors market are Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., UTC Aerospace Systems, The Raytheon Company, Zodiac Aerospace, Safran Electronic & Defense, Safran Electronics & Defense,Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Ametek, Inc., and Esterline Technologies Corporation.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The global aircraft sensors market size has been analyzed across four major regions.

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the aircraft sensors for strategy building.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, opportunities & aircraft sensors market trends along with their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The global aircraft sensors market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Scope of the Report:

By Sensor

Pilot Probes

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Force Sensors

Torque Sensors

Flow Sensors

Level Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Gyroscopes

Radar Sensors

Altimeter Sensors

Accelerometer

Speed Sensors

Position & Displacement Sensors

Smoke Detection Sensors

Others

By Platform

Fixed-wing Aircraft

Rotary-wing Aircraft

Others

By Sector

Commercial Sector

Military Sector

Others

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Land Gears, Wheels & Breaks

Engine

Cabin & Cargo Environmental Control

Doors & Slides

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



