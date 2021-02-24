Aircraft Seals Market is Emerging with $1,257.0 Million of Industry Revenue by 2027 – Meggit, Saint-Gobain SA, SKF, Technetics Group, Parker Hannifin Group

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the business of each aviation stakeholder in Europe. Several airlines in the region have postponed the procurement dates of aircraft to manage their current operational costs during COVID, as well as post-COVID, period. This has led the aircraft OEMs and component suppliers toward economic loss, restraining the growth of the European and international aircraft seals market players.

Europe has one of the largest aviation sectors in the world. With more than 20,000 flights a day and ~500 million passengers flying every year, Europe accredits to be the world’s busiest airspace. The airlines in European countries, despite being full-service and low-cost airlines, are facing extreme pressure for air travel. This is influencing the companies to procure a high number of aircraft. Similar to North America, air travel is the most preferred mode of transportation in Europe for domestic as well as international conveyance. Moreover, strong economy and higher individual disposable incomes in Europelay a robust platform for the aerospace industry stakeholders. Large fleet of commercial,as well as defense, aircraft has led to the growth of the aircraft seals business in the region.Eaton Corporation, Meggitt plc, SKF, Saint-Gobain,Trelleborg AB,etc., are the leading aircraft seal manufacturers in Europe. Meggitt plc, UK, offers sealing solutions that are used by all the major aerospace aircraft OEMs, including Airbus, Bell, Bombardier, Boeing, Embraer, GE, Lockheed Martin, Gulfstream,Leonardo, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and UTC.It provides high-end aerodynamic and fire seals for programs such as 777X, 787, E2, A220, PW1100G, and LEAP.On the Boeing 737Max, Meggitt supplies about half the aerodynamic surface seals and the companyis on all Airbus platforms.

The aircraft seals market is characterized by a substantial number of established players such as, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Hutchinson, Meggitt PLC, Parker Hannifin Corporation, SKF, and Trelleborg AB. Owing to the high demand for sealing solutions among the aircraft manufacturers, the bargaining power of these well-established suppliers is high at this point. However, they are likely to lose their bargaining power with the gradual increase in number of smaller players in the coming years.

The aircraft seals market companies are adopting different initiatives to expand their global footprint by addressing the growing customer demand. Theyare mainly focusing on product and service enhancements by integrating advanced features and technologies into their offerings. Most of the market initiatives are observed in North America and Europe as the regions hold huge potential for future market growth.

