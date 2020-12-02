Aircraft Propulsion System Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Propulsion system is a machine used to move the aircraft forward and help in its flight. It consists of an engine and a propeller along with other sub-components, the engine creates motion of the propeller and generates thrust pushing the aircraft forward. This thrust must exceed the drag for the aircraft to accelerate. More the difference in drag and thrust, more is the acceleration. Such systems are applied in aircrafts, helicopters, missiles, and space vehicles.

The global aircraft propulsion system market is mainly driven by the increase in use of aircrafts and helicopters. These aircrafts and helicopters are used in the general, commercial, and defensive sectors. The defense sector is actively expanding its fleet of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and supersonic aircrafts which employ propulsion systems.

Further, the development of unmanned aerial vehicles for combat missions drives the market growth. However, rise in crude oil prices and unaffordability of hybrid propulsive systems are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Countries with weak military and space budgets are unable to afford the latest technologies, this further restraints the market growth.

On the contrary, propulsion system manufacturers along with electric companies are making advancements in electro-thermal propulsion systems, micro-resist jets, and Radio Frequency (RF) ion thrusters. Further, miniaturizing the propulsion systems in terms of its volume will increase propulsive efficiency. These factors are anticipated to offer new opportunities to the market growth.

The aircraft propulsion system market is segmented into air-breathing engine, non-air breathing engine, application, endusers, and region. On the basis of air-breathing engine, the market is divided into turbojet, engines, ramjets scramjets, and IC engines. On the basis of non-air breathing engine, the market is categorized into electric propulsion, solid propulsion, and liquid propulsion among others. By application, the aircraft propulsion systems market is further divided into aircrafts, missiles, UAV’s, and spacecraft. By end user, it is categorized into aerospace & defense, general aviation, and commercial aviation. By region the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The leading players in the design, development, and manufacturing of the aircraft propulsion systems are United Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC., Honeywell International Inc., Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., 3W International GmbH, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Busek Co. Inc., NPO Energomash, and others.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The global aircraft propulsion system market size has been analyzed across all regions.

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The market analysis covers in-depth information of global aircraft propulsion system industry share of participants.

Key Market Segments

By Air Breathing Engine

Turbojet Engines

Ramjets

Scramjets

IC Engines

By Non-air Breathing Engine

Electric Propulsion

Solid Propulsion

Liquid Propulsion

Others

By Application

Aircrafts

Missiles

UAV’s

Spacecraft

By End User

Aerospace & Defense

General Aviation

Commercial Aviation

By Region