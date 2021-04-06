Aircraft MRO Market Share, Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2027

Aircraft MRO Market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be USD 82.42 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 105.02 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.96% from 2018 to 2025.

Continuous operational efficiency gains, the rise of low-cost airlines and the growing convenience of flight booking have all contributed to the increasing number of air travel. Airlines can only get the full benefits of their respective network and fleet strategies if they have a robust and flexible maintenance regime in place. It is estimated that there were around 24,000 commercial aircraft flying in 2017. This fleet size is expected to grow to 35,000 by 2027. Since older aircrafts will need to be replaced and there is a demand for larger fleets, OEMs will need to step up production but older fleets won’t be replaced at once and thus, there will be a mix of old and new planes flying around. This mix of aircraft creates more demand for the MRO. As a result, the MRO market is expected to witness a faster growth in the coming years.

AAR CORP, Delta TechOps (Delta Air Lines, Inc.), General Electric Company, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Technik AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, SIA Engineering Company Ltd., TAP Maintenance & Engineering, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., MTU Aero Engines AG, Rolls-Royce Holding plc

Service Type: Engine Overhaul, Airframe Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Modification, Components

Organization Type: Airline/Operator MRO, Independent MRO, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) MRO

Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Regional Jet, Others

Aircraft Generation: Old Generation, Mid Generation, New Generation

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Post-Consumer Aircraft MRO Market.

