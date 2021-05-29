Aircraft incident: US imposes sanctions on Belarus | free press

The US first imposed sanctions on Belarus in 2006. Sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned companies are now back in force. The details are still unclear.

Washington (AP) – Following the emergency landing of a passenger plane in Minsk, the US government will reinstate sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned companies next week.

In addition, in coordination with the EU and other partners, targeted sanctions are being prepared against “key figures in the regime” by President Alexander Lukashenko, said spokeswoman for US President Joe Biden, Jen Psaki.

In addition, a new legal instrument is being prepared to give the president more room to impose further sentences, Psaki said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel warning for Belarus. The FAA has warned airlines to be “extremely careful” when flying over Belarus.

The US is calling on Lukashenko to allow a credible international investigation into the Ryanair plane incident, Psaki said. In addition, all political prisoners must be released and a serious dialogue with the opposition must be initiated, which will lead to fair and free presidential elections under international observation, Psaki said.

The White House initially did not provide details on the sanctions against the nine state-owned companies, which will apply again from Wednesday. As a result, it remained unclear which companies were involved. The US first imposed sanctions on Belarus in 2006.

Authorities of the authoritarian republic landed in Minsk on Sunday a Ryanair plane en route from Greece to Lithuania with the help of a fighter jet – allegedly due to a bomb threat. According to EU data, 171 people were on board, including critical blogger Roman Protassewitsch, who was arrested. Most other passengers continued on to Vilnius after a long delay.

