Aircraft Ignition System Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

The aircraft ignition system is used for creating & supplying electrical spark which ignites the mixture of air & fuel in the aircraft engine’s cylinder. Ignition systems are of two types, magneto-ignition systems and electronic full authority digital engine control (FADEC) systems. Modern aircraft uses dual ignition systems. Dual ignition system has increased safety. For instance, the aircraft system can be operated on other system in case of failing of one magneto system, until the aircraft lands safely. In addition, the use of dual ignition system has also improved combustion of air & fuel mixture, which has resulted in increased efficiency of the aircraft’s engine. Although few old antique aircrafts are still using battery-ignition systems. In such systems, the source of energy is battery or generator rather than a magneto.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Engine, Component, Platform, End User, and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Covid-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to covid-19 situation, the research & development (R&D) in aircraft’s ignition systems has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

Revenues of airline companies are expected to decline by 55% in 2020 compared to 2019 because of travel restrictions due to covid-19 crisis. Such decline in airline companies’ revenue will have direct impact on aircraft ignition system market.

The airline companies can halt their plans of upgrading ignition system on their aircrafts, which may adversely affect the growth of the aircraft ignition system market.

Slowing down of economies of major defense buyer countries due to covid-19 will impact their defense budget, which will directly affect the aircraft ignition system market.

Demand of aircraft ignition systems may rise in the near future as the world starts moving toward normalcy, and the travel restrictions are expected to loosen up.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Technological advancements in aircraft ignition system, rise in demand for aircraft ignition systems in UAVs, and increase in a number of aircraft deliveries are key factors driving the growth of the aircraft ignition system market. However, decreasing adoption of magneto ignition system act as a major restraint for the market. On the contrary, technological enhancements including development of miniaturized ignition systems are opportunistic for the aircraft ignition market growth.

Technological advancements in aircraft ignition system

The mixture of air & fuel in the combustion chamber of aircraft’s engine needs to be ignited at correct moment to ensure efficient combustion. Technological advancements in aircraft ignition systems such as development of electronic ignition system seems to overcome this problem. Aircraft’s electronic ignition system produces stronger spark and creates a hotter & longer lasting ignition source. Thereby, electronic ignition system has improved starts and reduced spark fouls, which results in improved fuel efficiency. Such technological advancements are further expected to drive the growth of the aircraft ignition system market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Engine Turbine Engine Turbofan

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Turbojet (APU) Reciprocating Engine Type Magneto High-Tension Ignition Systems

Low-Tension Ignition Systems Electronic Component Igniters

Ignition Leads

Exciters

Spark Plugs

Others Platform Fixed Wing Aircraft Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation Rotary Wing Aircraft Military Helicopters

Civil Helicopters Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) End User Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket Spare Parts

Services

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the aircraft ignition system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of aircraft ignition system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the aircraft ignition system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed aircraft ignition system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the aircraft ignition system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the aircraft ignition system market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

