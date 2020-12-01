Aircraft Gearbox Market Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

The global aircraft gearbox market is segmented into gearbox type, fit analysis, aircraft type, application, and region. By gearbox type, the market is classified into actuation, accessory, reduction, auxiliary power unit, tail rotor, and others. On the basis of fit analysis, it is bifurcated into retrofit and linefit. Depending on aircraft type, it is fragmented into general aviation, civil, and military. The applications covered in the study include airframe and engine. Region wise, the global aircraft gearbox market analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request TOC/ Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/5787

Aircraft gearbox is the component of transmission system of aircraft gearbox placed along with shafts for changing rotational speed. As per the data based on air traffic for last two decades, the air traffic has been increasing in the developing countries such as India, UAE, and China. The aviation sector is demanding high efficiency, lightweight aircraft fuel engines which deliver enhanced performance. Thus, development of aircraft engines with improved fuel efficiency and gearbox performance is expected to boost the growth of the global aircraft gearbox market.

Rise in demand for aircraft gearbox from the aviation sector and surge in use of aircraft gearbox in the defense sector of developing nations are expected to drive the growth of the global aircraft gearbox market. However, engine limitations at high altitudes and requirement of high initial investment are expected to hamper the growth of the market globally. On the contrary, investment in R&D of aircraft technologies and rise in demand for lightweight engines are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The key players operating in the global aircraft gearbox market are Liebherr, Safran, Triumph Group, Northstar Aerospace, CEF Industries, LLC, AERO GEARBOX INTERNATIONAL, AERO GEAR, PBS Group, A.S., United Technologies, and Avion Corporation. These players are adopting a number of strategies such as product launch, R&D, and acquisition to maintain their foothold in the market. In June 2019, United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon Company entered into an agreement to create advanced technologies for the aerospace & defense sector.

Purchase Enquiry Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5787

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Gearbox Type

Actuation

Accessory

Reduction

Auxiliary Power Unit

Tail Rotor

Others

By Fit Analysis

Retrofit

Linefit

By Aircraft Type

General Aviation

Civil

Military

By Application

Airframe

Engine

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5787

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research