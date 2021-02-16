Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market | May Turn as Winner after Covid-19 Pandemic | Key Players – | Key Player – UTC Aerospace Systems, Parker Hannifin India Pvt. Ltd., Nabtesco Corporation, Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH
Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market Outlook – 2027
Aircraft flight control systems (FCS) are aerodynamic devices that combine automation and electromechanical skills. These systems consist of primary FCS and secondary FCS. These are used to provide safety to the aircraft during banking, pitching, and rolling and enhance the performance of aircraft. Primary FCS include elevators, rudder, and ailerons, whereas, secondary FCS include trim systems, spoilers, wing flaps, and leading-edge devices.
The global aircraft flight control systems market is driven by increase in demand for aircraft due to continuous growth of air travel, rise in use of aircraft in military applications, and surge in technological advancements. However, higher cost of manufacturing and integration of FCS on aircraft restrain the market growth. In addition, limited lifespan of FCS is another factor that limits the growth of the market. Furthermore, continuous R&D activities to reduce the weight of FCS and increase in demand for lightweight FCS are expected to boost the market growth.
The global aircraft FCS market is segmented on the basis of type, application, technology, and region. Types covered in this study include wide body aircraft, narrow body aircraft, and regional jets. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into business aviation, commercial aviation, military aviation, and others. Based on technology, it is classified into fly-by-wire FCS, mechanical FCS, and hydro-mechanical FCS. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Some of the dominant players operating in the global aircraft flight control systems market include BAE Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., MOOG, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Safran Electronics & Defense, UTC Aerospace Systems, Parker Hannifin India Pvt. Ltd., Nabtesco Corporation, Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH, and Weststar Aviation Services.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global aircraft flight control systems market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.
- Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
- The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market Key Segments:
By Aircraft Type
- Wide Body Aircraft
- Narrow Body Aircraft
- Regional Jets
By Application
- Business Aviation
- Commercial Aviation
- Military Aviation
- Others
By Technology
- Fly-by-wire FCS
- Mechanical FCS
- Hydro-mechanical FCS
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players Profiled in the Report
- BAE Systems, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- MOOG, Inc.
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Safran Electronics & Defense
- UTC Aerospace Systems
- Parker Hannifin India Pvt. Ltd.
- Nabtesco Corporation
- Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH
- Weststar Aviation Services
