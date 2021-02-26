Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market | Increasing Demand, Current Growth Rate, Outlook and Forecast to 2027

Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market Outlook – 2027

Aircraft flight control systems (FCS) are aerodynamic devices that combine automation and electromechanical skills. These systems consist of primary FCS and secondary FCS. These are used to provide safety to the aircraft during banking, pitching, and rolling and enhance the performance of aircraft. Primary FCS include elevators, rudder, and ailerons, whereas, secondary FCS include trim systems, spoilers, wing flaps, and leading-edge devices.

The global aircraft flight control systems market is driven by increase in demand for aircraft due to continuous growth of air travel, rise in use of aircraft in military applications, and surge in technological advancements. However, higher cost of manufacturing and integration of FCS on aircraft restrain the market growth. In addition, limited lifespan of FCS is another factor that limits the growth of the market. Furthermore, continuous R&D activities to reduce the weight of FCS and increase in demand for lightweight FCS are expected to boost the market growth.

The global aircraft FCS market is segmented on the basis of type, application, technology, and region. Types covered in this study include wide body aircraft, narrow body aircraft, and regional jets. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into business aviation, commercial aviation, military aviation, and others. Based on technology, it is classified into fly-by-wire FCS, mechanical FCS, and hydro-mechanical FCS. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global aircraft flight control systems market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market Key Segments:

By Aircraft Type

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Regional Jets

By Application

Business Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Others

By Technology

Fly-by-wire FCS

Mechanical FCS

Hydro-mechanical FCS

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

BAE Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

MOOG, Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Safran Electronics & Defense

UTC Aerospace Systems

Parker Hannifin India Pvt. Ltd.

Nabtesco Corporation

Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH

Weststar Aviation Services

