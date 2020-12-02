Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market Outlook: 2026 – Lighting systems are one of the key components of aircraft. Aircraft exterior lightings are subject to extreme conditions and thus need reliability. An aircraft is furnished with many kinds of lights serving their specific purpose whether it be safety, landing, or taking off or others. The exterior lights are tailored on aircrafts specifically with the purpose of visibility in dark areas and difficult weather. Exterior lights also help improve visibility for pilot in difficult phases and provides specific illumination. In low visibility area bright external lights help in seeing and being seen. The outer side of aircrafts is equipped with an array of different exterior lights such as safety lights, formation lights, search lights, and logo lights. Nowadays, airlines are using advanced lighting systems to increase client satisfaction, enhance infrastructure, and provide value-added services.

The aircraft exterior lighting market is experiencing rise in demand for energy efficient lighting systems for safe navigation and driving growth. The external lighting is used for alerting ground personnel on the intended movement, increase in situational vigilance and alert other aircrafts. Airline operators are investing in advanced aircraft lighting systems for long-term benefits regarding technological advancements, miniaturization of components, LED lighting systems, smart lighting, light-weight products, and use of energy efficient lights. Usage of LEDs for exterior lighting provides wide range of opportunity in the exterior lighting market. The long-term savings, reduced maintenance cost, improved visibility, and safety factors contribute in driving the growth of the aircraft exterior lighting market. However, longer life-span of such lightings is anticipated to restrain the growth.

Aircraft exterior lighting market can be further classified by product, aircraft type, and application. Based on product, the aircraft exterior lighting market is segmented into LED lights, OLED lights, electro-luminescent lights, photo luminescent lights, and others. The LED lights segment is expected to grow rapidly due to high demand. By aircraft type, it is categorized into commercial, military, business, and others (cargo and helicopters). Commercial and business segment is experiencing high growth in demand for exterior lighting systems as the airlines are focusing more on infrastructure and customer experience enhancements. Based on application, the aircraft exterior lighting market is segmented into navigation lights, strobe lights, position lights, anti-collision lights, runway turnoff lights, wing inspection lights, formation lights, escape paths, and others (logo and branding lights). Region wise, the aircraft exterior lighting market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Market Segments:

By Product

LED Lights

OLED Lights

Electro-Luminescent Lights

Photo-Luminescent Lights

Others (Conventional Lights)

By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business Aviation

Others (Cargo and Helicopters)

By Application

Navigation Lights

Strobe Lights

Position Lights

Anti-Collision Lights

Runway Turnoff Lights

Wing Inspection Lights

Formation Lights

Escape Lights

Others (Logo and Branding Lights)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Astronics Corporation

Cobham plc.

Devore Aviation Corporation of America.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc.

Whelen Aerospace Technologies

SAFRAN Aerosystems

Precise Flight, Inc.

Oxley Group

Collins Aerospace

