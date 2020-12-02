Aircraft Engines Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Aircraft Engines Market 2020-2030: An aircraft engine is the part of the propulsion system for an aircraft used to generate mechanical power. In an aircraft engine, air is drawn in at the front through an inlet, compressed by a fan, mixed with fuel and combusted, and then fired out as a hot, fast moving exhaust at the back, which propels the airplane forward.

The increase in need for comfortable and less time taking travel of passengers and transportation of goods drives the development of this market. The use in the military sector for countering terrorism, illegal infiltration, drug trafficking, and others also majorly drives the aircraft engine market. However, factors such as high manufacturing and maintenance cost along with lack of production facilities restrain the growth of this market.

The aircraft engine market is segmented based on type, wing position, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into turboprop, turbofan, turboshaft, and piston engine. On the basis of wing position, it is bifurcated into fixed wing and rotary wing. Based on application, it is categorized into commercial aviation, military aviation, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market include General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited, Honeywell International Inc., United Technologies Corporation-Pratt & Whitney Division, Snecma S.A, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, JSC “Klimov”-United engine corporation, Safran, and Boeing.

Key Benefits

o The study provides an in-depth analysis of the aircraft engine market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

o The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

o Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 are provided to showcase the financial competence of the market.

o Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

Aircraft Engines Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

o Turboprop

o Turbofan

o Turboshaft

o Piston Engine

By Wing Position

o Fixed Wing

o Rotary Wing

By End-user

o Commercial Aviation

o Military Aviation

o Others

Key Players

