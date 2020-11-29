Aircraft Electrification Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

The global aircraft electrification market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to increase in need to reduce carbon emissions and control environmental pollution. Increase in initiatives to reduce dependency on oil is likely to boost the demand for aircraft electrification. An electric aircraft is powered by electric motors driven by thrust producing propellers. It has distributed drive system. Electricity can be supplied to aircraft through batteries, solar cells, fuel cells, ground power cables, and others. The first manned electric aircraft flew for just 14 minutes in 1973. Since then major researches have been conducted in this sector and experts are considering electric planes as the future of aviation.

Download Report Sample (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7470

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Application, Technology, Component, Platform, System and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LATAM) and The Middle East Companies covered Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc, GE Aviation, Safran, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Meggitt PLC, BAE Systems, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, PBS AEROSPACE, EaglePicher Technologies, and Nabtesco Corporation

Covid-19 Scenario analysis:

The research & development in aircraft electrification industries across the globe has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Production rate of components such as Lithium-ion batteries and other power electronics parts has been hampered due to the pandemic.

There will be considerable rise in demand in global aircraft electrification market in near future as world is moving towards normalcy.

Supply of spare parts is down which is obstructing ongoing research and development of prototypes.

Testing of prepared prototypes by companies is on halt due to present restrictions, which is expected to resume once the restrictions are lifted.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Aircraft Electrification Market Request Now!

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in concerns over environmental pollution by global governments, strict regulations regarding carbon emissions through airplanes by aircraft industry to reduce the aircraft’s noise, and low operational costs are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global aircraft electrification market. However, limited range and capacity of electric aircraft are expected to restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, development of advanced power electronics components and progress in Lithium-ion batteries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the aircraft electrification market.

Concerns over environmental pollution

There have been enough evidences that show aircraft emissions cause pollution. The European Union states that direct emissions from aviation account for around 3% of the EU’s total greenhouse gas emissions, and more than 2% of global emissions. Reports suggest that if current technology is not advanced, then CO2 output from aircraft will likely increase by more than two times. Therefore, global aircraft electrification is expected to grow in near future.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7470

Low operational cost

An electric aircraft can have a 90% less fuel cost and 50% less cost on maintenance as compared to fossil fuel aircraft. For instance, the Pipistrel Alpha Electro is an ultra-light electric aircraft, which can carry up to 2 passengers and can cover almost 160 km on an hour’s charge. The cost of electricity per hour of flight is roughly between $4 to $6. Hence, low operation cost is expected to boost the demand for aircraft electrification.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Application Power Generation

Power Distribution

Power Conversion

Energy Storage Technology More Electric

Hybrid Electric

Fully Electric Component Batteries

Fuel Cells

Solar Cells

Electric Actuators

Electric Pumps

Others Platform Commercial Aviation Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft Military Aviation Fighter Jets

Multi-Mission Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Business & General Aviation Light Aircraft

Business Jets

Passenger Aerial Vehicles

Helicopters System Propulsion Systems

Aircraft Systems

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aircraft electrification industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aircraft electrification market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global aircraft electrification market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global aircraft electrification market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Skype Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7470

Questions answered in the aircraft electrification market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the aircraft electrification market?

What the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |