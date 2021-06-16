Aircraft Curtains and Drapes Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2026

Global Aircraft Curtains and Drapes Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Aircraft Curtains and Drapes find extensive application in the aviation industry as they block light in general aviation aircraft, divide classes of service on commercial aircraft and create a private space for flight crew work area and rest areas. Aviation industry growth and the rise in number of air travel passengers worldwide is witnessed in the past two decades. According to a report published by Forbes, the number of air travel passengers grew from 1.467 billion in 1998 to 3.979 billion passengers in 2017. The rising number of air travel passengers is leading to the aviation industry growth hence, generating demand for new aircraft. Therefore, an increase in the number of air travel passengers and a rise in demand for new aircraft is a factor contributing significantly to the aircraft curtains and drapes market growth. Further, increased procurement of new-generation aircraft is a factor driving the aircraft curtain and drapes market.

The increased demand of comfort and luxurious features in the aircraft from passengers and rising efforts from aircraft manufactures to provide best in class features is posing a lucrative growth opportunity for the aircraft curtains and drapes market growth. Also, cutthroat competition between major aviation service providers to allure customers is a factor driving market growth. However, quick delivery times and budget constraints are the factors anticipated to negatively affect the quality of parts and components of aircraft and thus, hindering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Aircraft Curtains and Drapes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. XX is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share However, XX is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

FELLFAB

ACM Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH

Botany Weaving Mill

Industrial Neotex

Lantal Textiles

Rohi

ANKER Technology

NIEMLA

Anjou Aeronautique

Aviaintercom LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Wool Aircraft Curtains and Drape

Polyester Aircraft Curtains and Drapes

Others

By Application:

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

