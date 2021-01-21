Aircraft Carrier Ship Market Aims Bigger with Technological Innovations| Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., and Naval Group

The Aircraft Carrier Ship Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over +2% during the forecast period.

An aircraft carrier is a warship that serves as a seagoing airbase, equipped with a full-length flight deck and used for carrying, arming, deploying, and recovering aircraft. The aircraft carrier is a floating military base. The report is segmented by Technology, Type, Configuration, and Geography.

There are various classes of ships available with navy such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, littoral warships, amphibious warships, support craft and submarines. Aircraft carrier is known for its versatility, mobility and capabilities such as effective offence and defense capabilities not just in sea but in air and land. Aircraft carrier is a floating military base comprising fleet of fighter jets and military personnel, missile launching systems, radar-absorbent material, catapult system and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

Top Key Players:

Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., and Naval Group.

Recent Industry Trends:

Insight 1: China is planning to build its second aircraft carrier in house from the port city of Dalian. The aircraft carrier is expected to be completed by 2020. In addition, the country is expected to have two more aircraft carriers in pipeline for 2021. Subsequent carriers are expected to be larger than the Liaoning’s 60,000 tons and feature design and engine improvements. The new vessels will have an overall length of 320m and a planned displacement of 85,000 tons.

Insight 2: Including the Liaoning, China is expected to build 4 to 5 aircraft carriers by 2021. China is aggressively building on its sea power because of the ongoing conflict with the neighboring countries such as Japan and South Korea, China could ultimately decide to build as many as 10 aircraft carrier to achieve its geopolitical goals.

Insight 3: Future aircraft carriers are expected to build in-house and ultimately nuclear powered, vastly extending their range. This is part of China’s plan to expand presence around the world” to secure its interests in resources, markets and shipping routes.

Insight 4: At present, the US launches its fixed-wing aircraft over both the ship’s bow and its angled deck using catapults, this provide an aircraft with a greater range/payload capability than that of aircraft launched with a ski ramp. The Liaoning has also made the fixed wing aircraft land with the help of arresting wires on its angled deck.

Aircraft Carrier Ship Market BY Type:

Amphibious Assault Ship

Helicopter Carrier

Fleet Carrier

Aircraft Carrier Ship Market by Technology:

Conventional Powered

Nuclear Powered

Aircraft Carrier Ship Market Configuration:

Catapult-assisted Take-off Barrier Arrested-recovery (CATOBAR)

Short Take-off but Arrested Recovery (STOBAR)

Short Take-off but Vertical Recovery (STOVL)

