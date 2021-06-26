Aircraft Cabin Interiors By Type, By Material and By Regional Analysis Report WhipsmartMI has added a research report "Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market" to its research database

The Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 10.29% rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing number of new aircraft orders due to rise in air passenger traffic across the globe. Moreover, airlines are highly concerned about enhancing the customer experience and as such, are investing increasingly to upgrade the existing aircraft fleets, thereby leading to the growth of the aircraft cabin interiors market.

The in-flight entertainment & connectivity segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The aircraft cabin interiors market has been segmented into aircraft seating, in-flight entertainment & connectivity, cabin lighting, aircraft galley, aircraft lavatory, aircraft windows & windshields, aircraft overhead stowage bins, and aircraft interior panels. The wide body aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The increasing number of new aircraft orders and rising demand for long-haul air travel, globally is expected to drive the market. OEM segment is expected to lead the aircraft cabin interiors market. As the commercial aviation sector is growing significantly across the globe due to an exponential increase in air passenger traffic, the demand for new aircraft is increasing year on year. This rising demand for new aircraft is expected to drive the growth of the OEM segment of the market during the forecast period.

North America region is expected to lead the aircraft cabin interior market. The US is a major market for aircraft cabin interiors in the region due to its flourished aviation industry. Moreover, major commercial aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing (US) and Bombardier (Canada) are based in the North American region, thereby leading to increased demand for products used in aircraft cabin interiors. The North American region is expected to continue leading the market during the forecast period as well.

Key market players include Zodiac Aerospace (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Cobham plc (UK), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Global Eagle Entertainment (US), Gogo (US), Honeywell International (US), Panasonic Avionics (US), and RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others.

