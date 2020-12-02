Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Outlook – 2026: Aircraft cabin interior is esthetics and structural form of ambience that a traveler will experiences. Its main purpose is to provide convenience and comfort to the passenger. In addition, the airlines are installing mood lighting, in-flight live screening, and new fiber seats that can be manually controlled by a remote control such as adjusting heat, pressure, tension, and movement by use of an app. The refurbishment of old fleet and attractive interior for new ones are in high demand changing the aircraft cabin interior market dynamics.

Airlines are increasing their fleet sizes due to significant growth in the air passenger traffic that increases the demand for new aircrafts, which in turn fuel the growth of the aircraft cabin interior market. In addition, the boost in defense aircrafts is also expected to drive the aircraft cabin interior market growth. Furthermore, the factors such as increase in disposable income, rise in adoption of good lifestyle, surge in need of mobiles or tablets, and need for constantly active social network increase the demand for better seats, travel ambience, entertainment, comfortable seating, and in-flight shopping, thereby driving the aircraft cabin interior industry growth. The growth of aircraft cabin interior market is directly dependent on the demand of new aircraft. Therefore, this increase in demand for new aircraft is anticipated to create lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market. Moreover, with improved standard of living the demand for high quality and plush cabin interiors to attract more customers can be an opportunity for aircraft cabin interior in business and premium classes. However, requirement of huge investment, choice of mode of transportation, and insecure financial position are expected to restrain the market growth.

The Aircraft cabin interior market is segmented based on product, end user, class, fit, aircraft type, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into seats, cabin lights, windows, galley and lavatories, in-flight entertainment systems, and others. Given aircraft cabin interior market size, commercial and business segment is expected to grow rapidly in this segment during the forecast period. By end user, it is divided into commercial, defense, business, and others. With significant rise in demand of new aircrafts in all end user segments further boost the aircraft cabin interior market. On the basis of class, the market is classified into first class, business class, economy and premium economy class. The increase in demand in all classes is further expected to fuel the market growth. By fit, it is bifurcated into line fit and retro fit. Based on aircraft type, the market is characterized into wide-body aircraft, narrow-body aircraft, and others. By region, the aircraft cabin interior market analysis is carried out across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East and Africa).

The key players operation in aircraft cabin interior market include SAFRAN, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Bucher Group, Geven S.p.A., and SCI Cabin Interiors.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The aircraft cabin interiors market size has been analyzed across all regions

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. The market is forecasted for 2019-2026.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study

The market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants

Key Market Segments

By Product

Seats

Cabin Lights

Windows

Galleys and Lavatories

In-flight Entertainment Systems

Others (windows & windshields, etc.)

By End-User

Commercial

Defense

Business

Others

By Class

First Class

Business Class

Economy and Premium Economy Class

By Fit

Line Fit

Retro Fit

By Aircraft Type

Wide-Body Aircrafts

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Others (Long and Large Body)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

SAFRAN

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Bucher Group

Geven S.p.A.

SCI Cabin Interiors