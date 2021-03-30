Aircraft Aerostructures Market to Reap Astounding US$ 82.9 billion in 2028 Including Top Key Players- OEMs, distributors, and airlines. The key aerostructure manufacturing companies are Spirit AeroSystems Inc., GKN PLC, UTC Aerospace Systems, Premium Aerotech GmbH, Triumph Group

The global Aircraft Aerostructures Market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 82.9 billion in 2028.

Aerostructures are the most vital parts of an aircraft. The demand and growth of the aerostructures market are highly governed by commercial aircraft deliveries. Advancements in design, materials, and processes have assisted the industry to grow faster, meeting airlines’ needs. Aerostructure holds the largest share of more than 30% in the overall aircraft production value, followed by aero-engines, avionics, systems & electronics, and interiors. The growing wealth of emerging economies, which is triggering accessibility to air traffic, is a preeminent factor leading to a rise in passenger traffic or trips per capita across the globe. This, in turn, is leading to the demand for newer aircraft, which is pushing the global aerostructures market.

Aircraft Aerostructures Market Key Players:-

OEMs, distributors, and airlines. The key aerostructure manufacturing companies are Spirit AeroSystems Inc., GKN PLC, UTC Aerospace Systems, Premium Aerotech GmbH, Triumph Group, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, STELIA Aerospace S.A.S., Safran SA, Leonardo SPA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, FACC AG, Korean Aerospace Industries, Ltd., and Subaru Corporation

Aircraft Aerostructures Market Size, Share & Forecast by Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Very Large-Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

UAV

Aircraft Aerostructures Market Size, Share & Forecast by Material Type:

Metal Aerostructures

Composite Aerostructures

Aircraft Aerostructures Market Size, Share & Forecast by Application Type:

Fuselage

Wings

Empennage

Nacelles & Pylons

Others

Aircraft Aerostructures Market Size, Share & Forecast by Sales Channel Type:

OEMs

Tier-I Sales

A recently published study has provided an in-depth and unique insight into the global and regional Aircraft Aerostructures Market. The report provides key statistics, vendor’s analysis, SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, Trends, Drivers, Segmentation, Business Opportunity, and Forecast Analysis. The author of the report has also provided the Quantitative and Qualitative analysis. Overall, the report provides all important parameters.

