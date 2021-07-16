Aircraft Actuation Gearbox Market Set to Expand by 2020-2027 Focusing on Key Players – Liebherr, Safran, Triumph Group, Northstar Aerospace

Aircraft Actuation Gearbox Market Outlook – 2027

The global aircraft actuation gearbox market is experiencing a significant growth, with increasing commercial & military aircraft fleet size. Aircraft gearbox is the component of transmission system placed along with shafts for changing rotational speed and driving the accessories essential for an operational engine. Actuation gearbox drives the actuators such as pneumatic nodes in an aircraft for accurately controlling the actuator driven aircraft mechanism. As per the data based on air traffic for last two decades, the air traffic has been increasing in the developing countries such as India, UAE, and China. The aviation sector is demanding high efficiency, lightweight aircraft fuel engines which deliver enhanced performance.

Get sample report with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9571

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Aircraft gearbox companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 has forced governments to discontinue all assembly and manufacturing operations including aircraft industry.

The complete lockdown situation in several countries due to COVID-19, has directly impacted defense organizations to delay the procurement of aircraft gearboxes from the suppliers of the aircraft gearbox.

The COVID-19 pandemic is exerting tremendous financial stress on the aircraft gearbox companies by increasing the inventory carrying cost of the aircraft gearbox.

The aircraft industry has witnessed the colossal decline in flight hours as a large number of international as well as domestic flights are getting cancelled all across the globe to curb the transmission of the COVID-19.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Surge in aircraft production, increase in demand for lightweight gearboxes, and rise in adoption of geared turbofan are the factors that drive the global aircraft accessory gearbox market. However, engine limitations at high altitudes and requirement of high initial investment products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, investment in R&D of open rotor engines and geared turbofan engines, and trend of fuel efficient and environment friendly vehicles present new pathways in the industry.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9571

The global aircraft accessory gearbox market trends are as follows:

Surge in aircraft production

There is a new demand for gearboxes for aircraft assembled in the developing nations. Recently, in 2019, Airbus published global aircraft market forecast for 2019-2038, which stated that around 39,200 new passenger & freighter aircraft would be required over the next 20 years, owing to the 4.3% global air traffic growth. In addition, Boeing published a similar market forecast, in 2019, known as the Boeing Commercial Market Outlook. According to Boeing forecast, over the next 20 years, delivery of 44,040 new aircrafts will be made out of which 19,000 will be replacing older aircrafts. Moreover, the Boeing stated that the annual aircraft fleet growth rate & annual air traffic growth rate will be 3.4 % & 4.6%, respectively. Moreover, increasing military aircraft upgrades, R&D of advanced military aircraft platforms, and the growing presence of major system and component manufacturers in developing nations are expected to result in a surge in aircraft production that will drive the global aircraft actuation gearbox market.

Companies covered in this research study Liebherr, Safran, Triumph Group, Northstar Aerospace, CEF Industries, LLC, AERO GEARBOX INTERNATIONAL, AERO GEAR, SKF, GE Aviation, United Technologies, and Avion Corporation.

Request for Customization of this report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9571

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aircraft actuation gearbox industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aircraft actuation gearbox market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global aircraft actuation gearbox market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global aircraft actuation gearbox market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the aircraft actuation gearbox market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the aircraft actuation gearbox market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com