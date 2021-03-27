Airborne Electronic Warfare Market 2021 Global Outlook- ASELSAN AS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Saab AB

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Airborne Electronic Warfare Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Airborne Electronic Warfare investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The airborne electronic warfare market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 3.5% during the forecast period.

The Airborne Electronic Warfare market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems PLC, ASELSAN AS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Saab AB, Leonardo SpA, Elbit Systems Ltd, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Terma Group Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

For instance, in 2017, Leonardo launched the BriteEye EW survivability system at the EW Europe exhibition, which can detect RF threats and automatically cue countermeasures from an integrated countermeasure dispensing system (CMDS). The system can be integrated into light fighters, small ISR aircraft, and remotely piloted air systems (RPAS). With the introduction of new product lines, the companies further plan to expand their presence by supporting new UAV programs for ISR missions, thereby increasing their global footprint.

Key Market Trends:

The Manned Aircraft Segment accounted for the Highest Share in 2019

The increasing procurement of fixed-wing and rotorcraft by various countries, like India, China, the United States, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and Japan, to modernize their aging aircraft fleet for ISR and search and rescue missions are anticipated to generate demand for new EW systems in the aircraft. The installation of new EW suites in the existing aircraft, as well as the development of electronic warfare aircraft, are factors propelling the growth. China, in early 2019, developed new EW aircraft (based on Y-9 aircraft) with an additional antenna to gather information near the South China Sea and the East China Sea. Similarly, the United States is upgrading the EW suites of its various fighter jet programs. For instance, the Northrop Grumman Corporation was awarded a contract in November 2019 for a prototype project, under which the company will demonstrate an internally mounted electronic warfare suite and digital radar warning receiver onboard the F-16 fighter aircraft.

