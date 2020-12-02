Air Transport MRO Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030
Air Transport MRO Market Outlook: 2026 – Air transport maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) deals with compliance to the safety instructions and airworthiness. It is highly regulated by enforcing stringent rules and regulations by the government for the operational functioning of the aircraft during the flight. It is one of the major expenditure by the airlines as MRO has been mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organization. The MRO sector needs further enhancements of skillsets and technicians, owing to increase in trend of digitization and rise in need for technological advancements to keep up with the industry trends.
Rise in air passenger traffic, fleet iterations, need to enhance operability & efficiency, and requirement for disassembling, checking, and repairing of various parts of aircraft are expected to drive the air transport MRO market. Furthermore, the continued focus on cost reduction by maintenance is also one of the factors that boost the air transport MRO market size. In addition, low investments in the aviation industry globally and slow economic growth of developed and developing economies further fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled workforce, and higher maintenance cost is expected to restrain the air transport MRO market growth. Moreover, the manufacturers are focusing on integrated innovative solutions such as blockchain technology, which enables end users to track MRO activities and allow traceability, resilience, and organized integration. The need for power distribution system management is the reason why manufacturers are inclined toward blockchain technology. Therefore, blockchain technology is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers in the air transport MRO industry.
Air transport MRO market is classified based on type, service, application, aircraft type, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into engine, airframes, line, and other components. The engine segment is expected to represent a robust revenue growth. Based on service, it is divided into engine service check, heavy maintenance inspection, line maintenance, component maintenance, avionic standardization, and aircraft conversions. On the basis of application, the air transport MRO market is classified into civil air transport MRO and military air transport MRO. Based on aircraft type, it is segmented into narrow body, wide body, regional jet, and turbo prop. By region, air transport MRO market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East and Africa). In Europe region air transport MRO industry is growing especially in France, Germany, and the U.K. Furthermore Asia-Pacific market is experiencing rise in demand for air transport MRO services.
The key players operating in the industry include Collins Aerospace., GE Aviation, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), United Technologies Corporation (Pratt and Whitney division), AAR Corporation, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Ltd., TIMCO Aviation Services, Inc., Delta TechOps, and Airbus S.A.S.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
- The air transport MRO market size has been analyzed across all regions
- Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building
- The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. The market is forecasted for 2019-2026.
- Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market
- The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study
- The air transport MRO market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants
Key Air Transport Mro Market Segments
By Type
- Engine
- Line
- Airframes
- Other Components
By Service
- Heavy Maintenance Inspection
- Engine Service Check
- Component Maintenance
- Line Maintenance
- Avionic Standardization
- Aircraft Conversions
By Application
- Civil Air Transport MRO
- Military Air Transport MRO
By Aircraft Type
- Narrow Body
- Wide Body
- Regional Jet
- Turbo Prop
- Others (piston fixed wing, helicopters, etc.)
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Players
- Collins Aerospace.
- GE Aviation
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
- United Technologies Corporation (Pratt and Whitney division)
- AAR Corporation
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Ltd.
- TIMCO Aviation Services, Inc.
- Delta TechOps
- Airbus S.A.S.
