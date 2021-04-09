Air Traffic Management Market to Reach $25.30 Bn by 2028: COVID Impact, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

Evolve Business Intelligence, today has published a new market research report on “The global Air Traffic Management market was estimated to be $9.18 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.89% from 2021 to 2028”

For more information on the report: https://evolvebi.com/product/air-traffic-management-market-analysis-and-global-forecast-2021-2028-with-covid-impact-analysis/

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the Air Traffic Management market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the Air Traffic Management market report also includes the following data points:

COVID19 Impact on Air Traffic Management market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies

Opportunity in Air Traffic Management market

Analyst View

According to Parimal, Principal Analyst, Evolve Business Intelligence, “the recent COVID scenario had negatively impacted the aviation industry. Due to the lockdown and air travel restrictions, domestic and international flights had stopped operating. Due to the restriction and travel guidelines imposed by governments worldwide, the traveling had reduced to more than 50%. This has significantly reduced the air traffic leading to a reduction in investment into air traffic management solution.”

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major Air Traffic Management players holding high market share include Thales, Raytheon, Indra, and harris corporation. These players use collaboration and partnership as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

Segmental Analysis

The Air Traffic Management market is analyzed across the below-mentioned segments:

Service ATM as a service Maintenance Service Support Service

Airspace Air Traffic Services Air Traffic Flow Management Airspace Management Aeronautical Information Management

Application Communication Navigation Surveillance Automation



Report Coverage

The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 10 key players in the Air Traffic Management market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

Thales Group

Raytheon company

Indra Sistemas

Harris Corporation

Northrop grumman corporation

Honeywell

BAE systems

Saab AB

Lockheed Martin

Thales Group0

To request a free sample report, click on the “Request Sample PDF” button on https://evolvebi.com/product/air-traffic-management-market-analysis-and-global-forecast-2021-2028-with-covid-impact-analysis/

Research Methodology

This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trademap, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Air Traffic Management market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of indication, type, technology, and geography

To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the Air Traffic Management market

To provide an overview of the value chain analysis pertaining to the Air Traffic Management industry

To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment with respect to individual overall growth trends and their contribution to the overall Air Traffic Management market

To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the Air Traffic Management market

To profile key players in the Air Traffic Management market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global Air Traffic Management market

About EvolveBI

Evolve Business Intelligence is a market research, business intelligence, and advisory firm providing innovative solutions to challenging pain points of a business. Our market research reports include data useful to micro, small, medium, and large-scale enterprises. We provide solutions ranging from mere data collection to business advisory.

Evolve Business Intelligence is built on account of technology advancement providing highly accurate data through our in-house AI-modelled data analysis and forecast tool – EvolveBI. This tool tracks real-time data including, quarter performance, annual performance, and recent developments from fortune’s global 2000 companies.

Address

Evolve Business Intelligence

C-218, 2nd floor, M-Cube

NH 48, Balitha, Vapi

Gujarat 396191

India

Contact: +1 773 644 5507 / +91 635 396 3987

Email: sales@evolvebi.com

Website: https://evolvebi.com/