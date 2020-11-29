Air Traffic Management Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

The global air traffic management (ATM) market is experiencing a significant growth due to construction of new airports. Air traffic management consists of all systems that assist aircrafts to depart, land, and travel through airspace. Air traffic management system includes air traffic services (ATS), airspace management (ASM), and air traffic flow and capacity management (ATFCM). Main objective of air traffic management is to regulate to ensure smooth aircraft flow to avoid congestion in airspace. Moreover, ATM safeguards minimum performance change in an aircraft operation during transition of airspace.

Download Report Sample (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7469

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Component, Air Space, Investment Type, End Use, and Region Regions covered North America (The U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Searidge Technologies, Harris Corporation, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems PLC, Saab AB, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas S.A., and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Air traffic management (ATM) has been particularly impacted by government-imposed travel ban and grounding of flights, owing to the COVID-19 scenario.

ATM system manufacturers are facing operational issues due disturbance in supply chain of raw materials & components, caused by the obligatory lockdown imposed by authorities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Airports are forced to delay the on-going projects of airport construction and upgradation, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Aviation industry is suffering from financial losses in maintenance of airlines & airports without any growth in revenue, due fall in air passenger traffic after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Air Traffic Management Market Request Now!

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in investments in airports globally, increase in demand for smart ATM systems, and rise in adoption of remote & virtual towers are the factors that drive the global air traffic management market. However, high deployment cost and training cost for modern technology hinders the market growth. Contrarily, modernization of ATM, increasing number of airports, digital predictive techniques, and artificial intelligence present new pathways in the industry.

The global air traffic management market trends are as follows:

Surge in investments in airports globally

Increase in air passenger traffic has led to growth in number to new airports globally as well as increase in aircraft fleet size. Moreover, airports invest in construction of new air traffic control (ATC) towers to increase its ability of control more aircraft traffic. For instance, Kolkata airport (an airport in West Bengal, India) is expected to finish the construction of new control tower, by end of 2020, to replace the existing control tower. Hence, continuous investments in airport globally, to enhance the efficiency of air traffic management operations is expected to drive the global air traffic management market.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7469

Rise in adoption of remote & virtual towers

Remote & virtual towers are used to regulate, assist, and maintain orderly air traffic operations remotely, unlike the local ground-based control tower. Remote towers are being adopted quickly by modern airports for faster & safe airport operation. For instance, in December 2018, Saarbrucken Airport (an airport in Saarland, Germany) deployed the Germany’s first remote tower to control air traffic from a city Leipzig (a city in Germany), 450 KM away from Saarbrucken. This remote tower is operated by Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS), the company in-charge of air traffic control for Germany. Such investments in remote & virtual towers to increase air traffic management efficiency is expected to boost the global air traffic management market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Component Hardware

Software Air Space Air Traffic Services

Airspace Management

Air Traffic Flow Management

Aeronautical Information Management Investment Type Greenfield

Brownfield End Use Tactical

Commercial

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global air traffic management industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global air traffic management market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global air traffic management market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global air traffic management market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Skype Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7469?reqfor=covid

Questions answered in the air traffic management market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the air traffic management market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |