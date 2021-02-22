Air Traffic Control Market is anticipated to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027 at a 3% CAGR of during the projection period

The Global Air Traffic Control Market is reckoned at USD 8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027, at a 3 % CAGR during the projection period. Aircraft traffic management ensures the safety of all commercial aircraft. Air traffic control is an essential service required to assist orderly, safe, rapid, and efficient air traffic movement. It also helps in aircraft control in conditions of bad climate and prevents crashes on land or other aircraft. It notifies aircraft regarding operational routes and aids in the situation of aircraft distress within due time.

The rising air traffic is pushing the demand for global Air Traffic Control Equipment. The flexibility and seamless control over air traffic control systems are essential and play a vital role in market growth. Caution and precision are significant watchwords for people working in air traffic control units. The air traffic control units are under increasing scrutiny due to stringent conditions and rules stipulated by regulatory bodies. Furthermore, the need for advanced developments in air traffic management distinguishes these units from others. As a result of the issues mentioned above, the global Air Traffic Control Equipment market is pitched to move along a lucrative development path in the coming years.

Browse Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/air-traffic-control-market-bwc20097/report-sample

Key Drivers

Increasing Investments in Aviation

The global market has gained substantially from increasing investments in the aviation industry. Besides, progressions in data handling and broadcast technologies have caught vendors’ attention in the global Air Traffic Control Equipment market. The need for secure and precise landing and take-off pushes decision-makers in the aviation industry to advance ATC units frequently. Furthermore, the event of multiple aircraft across aerial trajectory necessitates the use of cutting-edge equipment for air traffic control and administration. In this scheme, it is safe to predict that the global Air Traffic Control Equipment market would expand dramatically in the succeeding years.

Presence of Multiple Aircraft Fleets

A diverse series of aircraft necessitates air traffic control equipment, and this is a vital factor from the viewpoint of market development. Numerous establishments have articulated the use of broadcast equipment, law enforcement supplies, and airport surveillance systems in the aviation industry. Furthermore, the appropriate training of staff is a significant achievement for air traffic control authorities. The collaboration of ground systems with air traffic control equipment plays a pivotal role in maintaining the fleet’s proper resilience. Military aircraft are obligatory to fly at heights different from commercial and private aircraft. This factor, coupled with the need for handling times of high trajectories, has helped market growth. Therefore, the total volume of returns within the global Air Traffic Control Gear market is projected to rise exponentially.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in this market are Raytheon Company, Indra Sistemas, Harris Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Saab AB, BAE Systems, Frequentis Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saipher ATC, Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., ALTYS Technology, Searidge Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A, Adacel Technologies Limited, ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions, ARTISYS, s.r.o, Sky Soft, Nav Canada, Avinor AS, Serco group PLC, Kongsberg, NATS Limited.

Recent Development

In February 2019, the US Air Force awarded a contract of USD 59 million to Northrop Grumman for the development and manufacturing of the embedded Global Positioning System (GPS).

In October 2018, Indra Sistemas received a contract to provide InNOVA Approach and Tower-Display Surveillance Data processing system to the Inverness Airport. Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL), which operates and manages more than ten airports in Scotland, awarded this contract.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Airspace section, By component, By End-use, By Investment Key Players Raytheon Company, Indra Sistemas, Harris Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Saab AB, BAE Systems, Frequentis Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saipher ATC, Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., ALTYS Technology, Searidge Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A, Adacel Technologies Limited, ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions, ARTISYS, s.r.o, Sky Soft, Nav Canada, Avinor AS, Serco group PLC, Kongsberg, NATS Limited.

By Airspace

Air Traffic Services

Flow Management

Airspace Management

Aeronautical Info Management

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End-Use

Commercial

Tactical

By Investment

Brownfield

Greenfield

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and project the Global Air Traffic Control Market size in terms of value.

To examine the region-wise segmentation of the Global Storage Tank market and assess the market size in terms of value for each region viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their leading countries.

To outline, segregate, and estimate the Global Air Traffic Control Market based on different classifications, i.e., By Airspace section, By component, By End-use, By Investment and By Region.

To scrutinize category-wise competitive developments in the Global Air Traffic Control Market based on By Airspace section, By component, By End-use, By Investment and By Region.

To interpret the current market dynamics, by analyzing growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, strategic profiles, and market shares.

Enquire Before purchase and know about discounts and offers: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/air-traffic-control-market-bwc20097/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: