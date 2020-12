Air Traffic Control Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Air Traffic Control Market By airspace, the air traffic control tower (ATCT) segment dominated the global air traffic control market in 2019, in terms of revenue. However, the remote tower segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2027). Further, by application, the surveillance segment occupied the major share of the global air traffic control market in 2019. However, the automation segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Air Traffic Control Market by Airspace, Application, Offering, Airport Size, and Sector: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global air traffic control market was valued at $8.41 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $11.50 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

At present, the U.S. dominates the market, followed by Mexico and Canada in North America. However, Canada is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, in 2019, China led the market in the Asia-Pacific region followed by India, Japan, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific countries.

Download Report Sample (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5323

Factors such as rise in number of airports, need of better airspace management systems, and increase in number of passengers are driving the air traffic control (ATC) market growth. However, potential risk of cyber threat, and high cost of ATC systems are expected to impede the stated air traffic control market growth.

Most of the travelers across the globe prefer to travel by air than other conventional modes of transportation such as road, and sea as it is the safest and fastest mode of transportation with fewest cancelled flights. This makes the air travel more reliable than others and also offers comfortable experience during the journey. Though air travel is expensive, customers prefer travelling by air owing to rise in disposable income.

Further, in accordance with the data released by international civil aviation organization (ICAO), 4.3 billion passengers were carried by airlines in 2018. Moreover, the number of airline passengers is expected to cross 10.0 billion by 2040, which will create the need for additional airports across the globe. This in turn is expected to supplement the growth of the global ATC market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the ATC Market Request Here!

The air traffic control system at any airport constitutes 20% 50% of the overall running cost of the airport. In addition, various governments are spending heavily to install air traffic control towers (ATCT) enhance air traffic management. For instance, Delhi IGI Airport is now equipped with the India’s tallest ATC tower with 102 meters of height. This installation is expected to help smoothen the traffic flow at the busiest airport. Further, the total cost of setting up the new ATC tower and its facilities was around $50 million. Therefore, high cost of ATC systems may hinder the growth of the global air traffic control market.

Further, hackers/ attackers can take the advantage of the software vulnerabilities so as to exploit ATC systems, which in turn can result in air traffic fatalities. In addition, in line with the report released by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the cybersecurity weakness can lead to extreme disruptions and undermine the safety of the nations ATC system. Hence, to avoid such cyber-attacks, cyber security in air traffic management (ATM) needs to be prioritized. This requires companies and regulators to focus more on the technological solutions as well as potential applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain to avoid the potential risk of cyber threat. Such potential risk of cyber threat is expected to hamper the growth of the air traffic control market.

Key Findings Of The Study

By airport size, the medium airport segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period while considering the air traffic control market growth.

By offerings, the hardware segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2019.

Middle-East leads the ATC market in the LAMEA region.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5323

The key players profiled in the air traffic control market share include Adacel Technologies Limited, BAE Systems, Frequentis AG, Indra Sistemas SA, Leonardo S.p.A, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, SkySoft-ATM, and Thales Group.

Similar Reports (10% Discount):

Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market 2020-2030: The global aircraft FCS market is segmented on the basis of type, application, technology, and region.

Simulators Market 2020-2030: The global simulators market is segmented on the basis of solution, platform, type, application, technique, and region.

IoT in Aviation Market 2020-2030: The global IoT in Aviation market is segmented into end market, application, component, and region.

Airport Stands Equipment Market 2020-2030: The global airport stands equipment market is segmented into type and region.

Jet Bridge Market 2020-2030: The global jet bridge market is segmented into type, technology, product, structure, application, and region.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |