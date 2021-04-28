Air Taxi Market Growth Opportunities and Future Demand upto 2027 – Airbus S.A.S., Beechcraft, Boeing, EHANG, Embraer, Hyundai, Imagine Air, Lilium, Uber, Volocopter

Air Taxi Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Air taxi is a type of aircraft which is prearranged in operations and is planned for a shorter distance to travel. The concept of air taxi was first introduced by NASA in 2001 and aerospace industry study on the possibility of Small Aircraft Transportation System (SATS) and upsurge of light-jet aircraft manufacturing in the U.S. With the increasing number of vehicles running on the road followed by the increasing traffic congestion, and the demand for better and efficient transportation system has increased; thus, increasing the demand for air taxi across the globe. Furthermore, different companies in the transportation and aviation industry join forces for the development of air taxi to be implemented across the globe.

Increased road traffic congestion and an alternative mode of transportation are some of the major factors driving the growth of the air taxi market. However, stringent regulations for aviation license and high differential fare are some of the factors restraining the growth of the air taxi market. Further, government initiatives for the introduction of air taxi is anticipated to generate several opportunities for the growth air taxi market.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Airbus S.A.S.

Beechcraft Corporation

Boeing

EHANG

Embraer

Hyundai Motor Company

Imagine Air

Lilium

Uber Technologies

Volocopter GmbH

The global Air Taxi market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, aircraft type, passenger capacity. The global Air Taxi market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global aircraft brackets market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, aircraft type, passenger capacity. On the basis of propulsion type, the market is segmented as parallel hybrid, electric, turboshaft, turboelectric. On the basis of aircraft type, the market is segmented as multi-copter, quadcopter, fixed wing. On the basis of passenger capacity, the market is segmented as two, four, six, more than six.

The report analyzes factors affecting Air Taxi market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The Air Taxi market forecast covers five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Air Taxi Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Air Taxi Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Air Taxi Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Air Taxi Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

