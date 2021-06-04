Air Start Unit Market is Projected to Experience a growth of around 7% CAGR by 2031 End

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Growth of Air Start Unit market is huge. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

The global air start unit market is set to vouch safe a stonking growth of around 7% CAGR over the decade, i.e. 2021-2031, by virtue of dominant demand for air connectivity. Boeing and Airbus, the world’s prominent commercial fleet of jet planes, will double over the next 20 years to around 48,000 aircraft. Due to rapid urbanization and development, middle-class air passengers across the world are likely to rise by around 50% by 2038, totaling to a figure of 6 billion. This extensive demand is expected to create high requirement for more airport infrastructure development.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, Asia Pacific accounted for massive air traffic percent share, with 34.8%. According to Boeing, China is expected to acquire almost 8,500 new aircraft in the next 20 years. On similar grounds,at least 423 new airports are expected to be built globally, out of which, around 223 are expected to be in the Asia Pacific region and around 60 in Europe. This is evident from massive investments in new airport infrastructure development and capacity expansion of new ones. This is set to create high requirement for air start units on standby.

On contrary, COVID-19 exhibited massive demand loss for market. Cooperating to global lockdown in order to prevent the pandemic spread, people were banned from travelling, aviation industry was at stand still due to which they bared huge losses up to 55% comparing to last financial year. This limited their expenditure power. Across the globe infrastructure development was at halt and so the new airport infrastructure development and existing one capacity expansion.

Key Take aways from Market Study

The market is anticipated to add 1.9X more value by 2031.

Power output wise, < 50 HP air start units are expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period.

North America is the consummate market with a value of around US$ 11 Bn in 2021, and is subjected to inflate at a zestful CAGR of over 6.5% during the forecast period.

< 4 L engine air start units is opined to exhibit a spry growth rate of 7% CAGR, while other fuel air start units are projected to add 2X value by 2031.

East Asia is set to unleash bonzer growth of over 7% CAGR, owing to high infrastructure development, global maritime trade, and manufacturing prowess of the region.

“Increasing airport infrastructure development, mounting airlines fleet, capacity building, and innovations for efficient engines are key market drivers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Innovative Product Launches and Targeted Acquisitions by Key Players

MAK Controls and Systems Pvt Ltd have introduced state-of-the-art technology such as fleet management systems in air start units. These management systems acquires data and transfer it to remote places for diagnosis and management. This enables accurate fault detection and diagnosis.

Similarly, in November 2020, The Aviation Ground Equipment Corp was awarded an Indefinite Delivery-indefinite quantity contract from the U.S. Navy. Under this contact, the company will manufacture the latest version of static frequency converters in their fighter aircraft.

In November 2018, the Guangtai Group and China Academy of Aviation (CAAC) signed an agreement for the implementation of civil-military integration strategy and comprehensive strategic cooperation. The two parties agreed on carrying out technical cooperation in the aviation field.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global air start unit market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of mass flow rate (<150 PPM, 150 PPM – 250 PPM, 250 PPM – 350 PPM, and above 350 PPM), configuration (towable, skid mounted, and self-propelled), machine type (stored and continuous flow), engine type (IC engines and gas turbine engines), and end user (commercial and military), across majorregions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

