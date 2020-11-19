Air Sports Equipment Market Trends, Demand, Scope & forecast to 2027 focusing key players: Mirage Systems; Firebird USA LLC; NEO; Bevs Suits; BIRDMAN Ltd

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Air Sports Equipment Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Velocity Sports Equipment; Aerodyne Research, LLC; Guangzhou Jiahuan Appliance Technology Co., Ltd.; SUPAIR group; Peregrine Manufacturing Inc; Sunrise Manufacturing International Inc.; Sun Path Products, Inc; Mirage Systems; Firebird USA LLC; NEO; Bevs Suits; BIRDMAN Ltd.; Bonehead Composites; Bungee Consultants International; Phoenix Skydive Center; Skydive Safety; Mills Manufacturing; Airborne Systems; BHALLA INTERNATIONAL – VINEX; Ballenger International, LLC; HiltexIndusrtial Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.; among other domestic and global players.

Air sports equipment market will expect to grow at a rate of 7.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Air sports equipment market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising number of recreational activities across the globe.

The growing demand for the sports equipment such as paragliding, ziplining, parachuting, and others, increasing popularity of extreme sports along with changing perception of millennials towards participating in adventurous sports, increasing consumer awareness regarding health and fitness, growth of e-commerce sector are some of the major as well as impactful factors which will likely to uplift the growth of the air sports equipment market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, development of advanced products through research and development activities along with rising number of media coverage which will further create lucrative opportunities that will led to the growth of the air sports equipment market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Conducts Overall AIR SPORTS EQUIPMENT Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Paraglider, Canopy, and Reserve Parachute; Container and Harness; Protective Gear; Others),

Application (Skydiving, Paragliding, BASE Jumping, Bungee Jumping)

Global Air Sports Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

Air sports equipment market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the air sports equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The U.S. and Canada dominates the North America air sports equipment market due to the growing number of sports activities along with emergence of e-commerce sector in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the rising demand of sports activities in the region.

