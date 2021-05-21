Air Sports Equipment Market Size, Share, Leading Players and Analysis up to 2027

Air Sports Equipment Market research reports are acquiring huge importance in this speedily transforming market place; hence market report has been endowed in a way that is anticipated. Besides, businesses are greatly depending on the different segments involved in the market research report as it offers better insights to drive the business on the right track. It provides noteworthy data, current market trends, future events, market environment, technological innovation, approaching technologies and the technical progress in the relevant industry.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Velocity Sports Equipment; Aerodyne Research, LLC; Guangzhou Jiahuan Appliance Technology Co., Ltd.; SUPAIR group; Peregrine Manufacturing Inc; Sunrise Manufacturing International Inc.; Sun Path Products, Inc; Mirage Systems; Firebird USA LLC; NEO; Bevs Suits; BIRDMAN Ltd.; Bonehead Composites; Bungee Consultants International; Phoenix Skydive Center; Skydive Safety; Mills Manufacturing; Airborne Systems; BHALLA INTERNATIONAL – VINEX; Ballenger International, LLC; HiltexIndusrtial Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.; among other domestic and global players.

Air sports equipment market will expect to grow at a rate of 7.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Air sports equipment market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising number of recreational activities across the globe.

The growing demand for the sports equipment such as paragliding, ziplining, parachuting, and others, increasing popularity of extreme sports along with changing perception of millennials towards participating in adventurous sports, increasing consumer awareness regarding health and fitness, growth of e-commerce sector are some of the major as well as impactful factors which will likely to uplift the growth of the air sports equipment market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, development of advanced products through research and development activities along with rising number of media coverage which will further create lucrative opportunities that will led to the growth of the air sports equipment market in the above mentioned forecast period.

By Product Type (Paraglider, Canopy, and Reserve Parachute; Container and Harness; Protective Gear; Others),

Application (Skydiving, Paragliding, BASE Jumping, Bungee Jumping)

Global Air Sports Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

Air sports equipment market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the air sports equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The U.S. and Canada dominates the North America air sports equipment market due to the growing number of sports activities along with emergence of e-commerce sector in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the rising demand of sports activities in the region.

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

Air Sports Equipment Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Air Sports Equipment Market

Major Developments in the Air Sports Equipment Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the Air Sports Equipment Industry

Competitive Landscape of Air Sports Equipment Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Air Sports Equipment Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Air Sports Equipment Market

Air Sports Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2027

Air Sports Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2027

Air Sports Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2027

Air Sports Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2027

