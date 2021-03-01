Air Quality Monitoring Market Advancement, Overview and Future Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Global Air Quality Monitoring market in its latest report titled, “Air Quality Monitoring Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The market for air quality monitoring is expected to grow at a CAGR of greater than 5% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Global Air Quality Monitoring Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358408/air-quality-monitoring-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Air Quality Monitoring Market: Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Horiba Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., 3M Co, Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Inc, TSI Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc, Aeroqual Limited, and Others.

Key Market Trends:

Indoor Application to be the Largest Segment

– Indoor air quality monitor is a device used to determine the purity of air in specified area by the level of dust, suspended particles and pollutants that are present. The quality of indoor air can affect the health and wellness of those who are breathing it.

– Indoor air quality monitors are typically sensor-based instruments. They are widely used in industrial environments to measure common air pollutants, in some cases with ppb (parts per billion) level detection.

– People spend around 90% of their time indoors, and human exposure to indoor air pollutants may occasionally be more than 100 times higher than outdoor pollutant levels i.e. indoor air is recycled continuously causing it to trap and build up pollutants.

– Also, when indoor CO_ levels rise, cognitive skills, like crisis response, information usage and strategy, are decreased only to 20% in a 1,400-ppm concentration of CO_ compared to the normal outdoor level of 400 ppm. Hence, it is evident that handling more advanced tasks becomes much more difficult when the indoor carbon dioxide levels rise. Accurate measurement of indoor air and better ventilation are vital to cognitive abilities of people working in offices.

– In Feb 2020, the embassy of the United States has declared that it is likely to monitor air quality in multiple locations across North India to help control pollution level. The move has come after the United States Mission distributed 58 low-cost-air quality monitors and 14 weather stations to the Society for Indoor Environment, an Indian NGO partnering this project.

– In July 2019, the European Commission DG SANCO funded Indoor Air Monit project in Europe, which was led by DG Joint Research Centre (2010-2012), developed a framework of harmonised criteria, protocols and monitoring techniques for indoor air pollutants to cope with five different IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) objectives. Each of these IAQ objectives has its own specific scope, targets and associated operational practices.

– The AIRMEX (European Indoor Air Monitoring and Exposure Assessment) project, deals with the comparison of indoor and outdoor monitors along with personal exposure concentrations of VOC’s (Volatile Organic Compounds) across European cities.

– Therefore, based on the above-mentioned factors, indoor application segment is expected to be the largest segment on air quality monitoring market during the forecast period.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Global regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358408/air-quality-monitoring-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Due to the large-scale industrialization in emerging countries like China and India etc. and the stringency of air pollution regulations are increasing, and continuous government support for the development and commercialization of advanced air quality monitoring products are likely to drive the market in Asia-Pacific region.

– According to the World Bank, China’s economy is expected to grow at a rate of 6.3% in 2019 owing to policy support. Moreover, China’s industry value added grew by 5.8% in 2018 as compared to 2017. Similarly, India’s industry value added grew by 7.66% in 2018 compared to 2017.

– As a result of the flourishing economic conditions, there has been a spur in the industrial activities in the region. Hence, it has resulted the increase in air pollution. CO2 emissions in Asia-Pacific region grew from 13,994 MT in 2010 to 16,744.1 MT in 2018.

– People, particularly in mega cities, are exposed to high levels of particulate matter, resulting from man-made sources, such as industrial activities and coal-fired power plants, that cause massive health and environmental issues. As a result, measures are being undertaken to curb air pollution, thereby creating growth potential for monitoring air pollution in the region.

– As of Feb 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expected to develop an air quality monitoring network across 90 locations in Mumbai. This is the largest network in India, and the project is likely to be finished over the next five years.

– Therefore, based on the above-mentioned factors, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the air quality monitoring market during the forecast period.

This Air Quality Monitoring Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192358408?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com