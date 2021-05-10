Air Quality Monitoring Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Horiba Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., 3M Co, Honeywell International Inc.

The Air Quality Monitoring Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for air quality monitoring is expected to grow at a CAGR of greater than 5% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Air Quality Monitoring Market are Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Horiba Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., 3M Co, Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Inc, TSI Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc, Aeroqual Limited and others.

Key Market Trends:

Indoor Application to be the Largest Segment

– Indoor air quality monitor is a device used to determine the purity of air in specified area by the level of dust, suspended particles and pollutants that are present. The quality of indoor air can affect the health and wellness of those who are breathing it.

– People spend around 90% of their time indoors, and human exposure to indoor air pollutants may occasionally be more than 100 times higher than outdoor pollutant levels i.e. indoor air is recycled continuously causing it to trap and build up pollutants.

– Also, when indoor CO₂ levels rise, cognitive skills, like crisis response, information usage and strategy, are decreased only to 20% in a 1,400-ppm concentration of CO₂ compared to the normal outdoor level of 400 ppm. Hence, it is evident that handling more advanced tasks becomes much more difficult when the indoor carbon dioxide levels rise. Accurate measurement of indoor air and better ventilation are vital to cognitive abilities of people working in offices.

