Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Impact of COVID-19 Substantial Growth In The Near Future 2021-2031

Increasing Population in Smart Cities Requires Pollution Awareness Measurements

Air quality monitoring equipment is used to measure wind speed, level of air pollutants such as So2, CO, O3, etc., and other parameters. The equipment is also used to measure hazardous solid and liquid particles suspended in the air all year round. Instruments used in the measurement play an important role in avoiding fatigue, distress, and dizziness caused due to polluted air, which can lead to bad health and reduced productivity. The decreasing air quality index across the globe due to the emission of toxic gases in the environment is a major reason driving the air quality monitoring equipment market worldwide.

Air quality monitoring equipment are rapidly being adopted in smart city projects, as the number of smart cities is continuously increasing with the rise in population across the world. One of the key elements contributing to air pollution is the increasing number of vehicles globally, emitting hazardous gases. It has become important to collect data on air quality for regulating authorities to take measures accordingly. These factors are expected to drive the air quality monitoring equipment market during the forecast period.

Demand for Air Quality Index for Better Public Health

The evolution of air quality monitoring equipment, driven by the soaring trend of the Internet of Things, has allowed devices to assess both indoor and outdoor air quality. The devices are equipped with several sensors to detect the presence of numerous pollutants in various forms. The growing awareness of health-conscious people has made it imperative to monitor the air quality in various settings to maintain a healthy environment. Moreover, air quality monitoring sensors are being used in increased numbers to collect the air quality data from several aspects, which can be useful while making critical decisions to reduce air pollutants according to areas.

Increase in Efforts to Curb Air Pollution: Key Driver

Governments across the world are striving to curb air pollution by working with various agencies and stakeholders

The U.S. has increased such efforts by working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA manages the nationwide air quality monitoring network by measuring the level of pollutants in the air. Developing countries such as India have also increased their efforts to curb air pollution. In 2019 , the Government of India announced the National Air Quality Monitoring Program to reduce air pollution.

Major Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market

Key market players in the air quality monitoring equipment market are focusing on the development of technologically advanced devices by increasing investments in research and collaborating with other players. Major partnerships such as Aeroqual with Met One Instruments in 2021, have increased the production and quality with technological advancements. Moreover, to offer air quality measurement equipment for use in traffic applications, Siemens Mobility Limited partnered with EarthSense. Thus, due to several competitive and environmental factors, the global air quality monitoring equipment market is expected to cross US$ 4.7 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period.

However, the market is likely to be affected due to limited workforce, strict regulations on manufacturing units, and restricted trading activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global air quality monitoring equipment market for the historical period of 2017 – 2020 and the forecast period of 2021 – 2031 , adoption of air quality monitoring equipment in industrial applications is rapidly increasing, as these equipment help in keeping track of pollution levels and air quality in order to avoid fatigue, discomfort, and dizziness. This is expected to boost the global air quality monitoring equipment market during the forecast period.

