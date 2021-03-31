Air Quality Control Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 | By Industry Analysis

Air quality control systems are used to maintain the air quality, which needs to be maintained both indoors and outdoors. The harmful and contaminated pollutants released from industries such as cement manufacturing, chemical processing, power generation, semiconductor manufacturing, automotive, energy, oil and gas, agriculture and others, can result in adverse health effects. The air quality control systems (AQCS), thus, offer solutions for controlling and handling of air, gases, and contaminants to provide cleaner air discharge. The market is primarily driven due to growth in awareness about the effects of air pollution on the health and well-being of the population.

The air quality control systems market size was $94,697.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $144,091.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. The ambient segment garnered over three-fifths of the share in 2018, and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the air quality control systems market forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Air Quality Control Systems Market are:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., ELEX AG, GE Power, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, MANN+HUMMEL, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, S.A. HAMON, and Thermax Ltd.

Major Types of Air Quality Control Systems covered are:

Indoor

Ambient

Major Applications of Air Quality Control Systems covered are:

Tunnels

Air Terminals

Underground Garages

Public Transportation Stations

Air Pollution Control

Automobile

Others

There is a high demand for air quality control products such as air-scrubbers and electrostatic precipitators, from the fast-emerging economies such as India and China, owing to the growth in industrialization and urbanization in these nations. The establishment of manufacturing industries and the laws enacted by government for emission control can fuel the adoption rate of air quality control systems. For instance, China renewed its action plan in 2018 for controlling air pollution until 2020. This includes emission control for industries and transportation sectors.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Air Quality Control Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Air Quality Control Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Air Quality Control Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Air Quality Control Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Air Quality Control Systems market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Air Quality Control Systems market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Air Quality Control Systems market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

In the end, Air Quality Control Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

