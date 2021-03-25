Air Purifier Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global air purifier market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An air purifier is used to minimize the presence of harmful gases, dust, pollutants, pathogens, smoke, etc. It is mostly equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) technology for filtering out the particulate matter in the air. Based on these benefits, air purifiers are widely installed in households, offices, stores, public spaces, industrial infrastructures, etc. Looking forward, the global air purifier market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

In recent times, air pollution levels have drastically increased due to the expanding vehicle fleet, heavy industrial discharges, and growing construction activities. Furthermore, the high prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, etc., has augmented the need for air pollution control equipment, such as air purifiers. Additionally, the rising consumer concerns towards degrading indoor air quality due to synthetic building materials have also catalyzed the product demand. Apart from this, the emergence of smart homes has resulted in the wide installation of high-end and luxury homecare products, including air purifiers. Moreover, several advancements in the air purification technology have also led to the launch of newer products in the market. Besides this, the rapid integration of Internet-of-Things (IoT) has resulted in the growing popularity of smart air purifiers with wireless connectivity.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global air purifier market. Some of the major players in the market are Atlanta Healthcare, Camfil AB, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., IQAir, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, etc.

Breakup by Filter Technology:

1. Activated Carbon

2. Electrostatic Precipitators

3. High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

4. Ion and Ozone Generators

5. Other

Breakup by Size:

1. Small Units

2. Large Units

3. HVAC Units

Breakup by Application:

1. Commercial

2. Industrial

3. Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Offline

2. Online

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

