Air Insulated Switchgear Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021- ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Alfanar Group

The Air Insulated Switchgear market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Air Insulated Switchgear Market with its specific geographical regions.

The air insulated switchgear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Air insulated switchgear (AIS) uses air as the insulation medium and plays a vital role in controlling and protecting the power system equipments. Electricity demand in developed countries has continued to stay higher owing to the continued efficiency improvements in lighting, refrigerators, and motors etc. Therefore, increasing demand for electricity in developing countries is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Also, owing to the increasing electrification rate across the world, the electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure is expected to witness massive growth, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for AIS during the forecast period. Gas insulated switchgears (GIS) can be used as alternatives to AIS, as AIS substations require high maintenance, thus leading to high operational cost which, in turn, is expected to hamper the air insulated switchgear market.

The prominent players in the global Air Insulated Switchgear market are:

ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Alfanar Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Unisun Electric Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Elatec Power Distribution GmbH, Tavrida Electric AG

Report Coverage



– Owing to an increasing focus on conserving right of way and ensuring uninterrupted power supply, power utilities are focusing on substation and switchgear technologies that require less space and have a reduced outage.

– Utilities can also opt for a hybrid switchgear-based substation, which is a mix of AIS and GIS technologies. In hybrid substation, only the busbars are air insulated and all other equipment such as circuit breakers, bushings, current transformers etc. are gas insulated.

– Existing substations mostly are outdoor air insulated substations, and at the time when these were built the location was in the outskirt of the city. Air insulated switchgears are widely used in power distribution stations and compact substations in load centers such as residential area, high rise buildings etc.

– The global electricity demand rose by 4% in 2018, growing nearly twice as fast as the overall demand for the energy. The worlds two largest power markets, China and the United States, accounted for 70% of the global electricity demand growth in 2018.

– In China, electricity demand increased by 8.5%, and this increase was led by the industrial sector, including iron, steel and other metals, cement and construction, as well as higher demand for cooling.

– Therefore, based on the above-mentioned factors, power utilities sector is likely to witness significant demand over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The air insulated switchgear market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key companies in the market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Larsen & Toubro Limited, and Alfanar Group.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Furthermore, Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

─Manufacture Analysis — Generation of this Global Air Insulated Switchgear Industry is tested about applications, types, and regions with price analysis of players that are covered.

─Sales & Revenue Assessment — Revenue, sales are planned for this Air Insulated Switchgear market, including with various essentials along yet another facet is assessed in this section for foremost regions.

─Supply and Effectiveness — In continuation using earnings, this section studies consumption, and global Air Insulated Switchgear market. This area also sheds light on the variance between ingestion and distribution. Export and Air Insulated Switchgear significance data are provided in this part.

─Competitors — In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Air Insulated Switchgear market company profile, volume, price, price, and earnings.

─Investigations and Analysis — Air Insulated Switchgear market analysis aside from business, the information, and supply, contact information from manufacturers, consumers and providers can also be presented. Additionally, a feasibility study to asset and SWOT analysis for endeavors have been contained.

