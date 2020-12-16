Air Handling Unit Market 2020-2025 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global air handling unit market is currently witnessing strong growth. An air handling unit (AHU) is a central air filtration system that is used to recondition, regulate and circulate air as a part of a heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) system. It is essential for removing exhaust air from an enclosed space to maintain acceptable indoor air quality and temperature. The unit consists of a large metal box made from galvanized steel, aluminum and other alloys that contains separate ventilators for supply and exhaust. The box is also equipped with double-walled panels that aid in improving its energy efficiency. Additionally, it comprises a heating coil, cooling coil, dampers, recovery system, air filter racks or chambers, mixing chamber and sound attenuators. The unit is further connected to the ductwork that distributes the conditioned air throughout the building and returns it to the AHU for reconditioning.

Global Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for HVAC systems on account of rapid urbanization, inflating per capita income levels, and improving living standards, especially in developing economies, along with altering climatic temperatures. The growing awareness regarding the importance of energy conservation has led to the increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, of which AHUs form an indispensable component. This, in turn, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by the expansion of smart cities and the increasing infrastructural development. Moreover, the growing air pollution across major cities in the world has impelled the utilization of HVAC systems for filtering out air pollutants from enclosed spaces that may otherwise lead to numerous respiratory disorders. The rising awareness about the benefits of maintaining adequate indoor air quality is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, product innovation and technological advancements have led to the integration of sensors with AHUs for movement-activated air conditioning, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during 2020-2025.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the type, the market has been divided into packaged, modular, custom, DX integrated, low profile (ceiling), rooftop mounted and others.

Based on the capacity, the market has been classified into ≤ 5000 m3/h, 5001–15000 m3/h, 15001–30000 m3/h, 30001–50000 m3/h, and ≥ 50001 m3/h.

On the basis of the end user, the market has been bifurcated into the non-residential and residential sectors.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the industry has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Systemair AB, Carrier Global Corporation, CIAT Group, Daikin Industries, Ltd., FläktGroup Holding GmbH, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, VTS Polska Sp., Johnson Controls, Inc., Lennox International Inc., Sabiana S.p.A., Swegon Group AB, Trane Technologies Company, LLC, and TROX GROUP.

