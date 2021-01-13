Air Fresheners Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2026

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Air Fresheners Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global air fresheners market are Procter & Gamble, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej.com, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Farcent Enterprise Co., Ltd, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Energizer Brands, Bluemagic Films, Church & Dwight Co., Inc.., Scott’s Liquid Gold, Amway., Dr.Marcus International, Beaumont Products, Inc., Dabur.com, Julius Sämann Ltd.

Global air fresheners market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14028.37 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for air care and rising prevalence for better air quality is major factor for the growth of this market.

Air fresheners are the products which are used commercial and residential interiors to keep the air fresh and soothing. Their main function is to remove the foul smell from the room. Sprays, electric air fresheners, candles air fresheners, electric air fresheners etc. are some of the common types of the air fresheners. They are widely used in schools, hospitals, offices, homes etc. They usually consist of ingredients like mineral oil, glycol, and aerosol propellants. Increasing demand for electric air fresheners is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing deposable income is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for premium air fresheners is another factor driving the market growth

Improvement in the living standards of the people is another factor driving the market growth,

Launch of new products and fragrance is another important factor driving the market growth.

High production cost is restraining the market growth

Availability of the substitute in the market is another factor restraining the market growth.

By Product Type (Sprays/Aerosols, Electric Air Fresheners, Evaporative Air Freshener, Gels Air Fresheners, Candles Air Fresheners, Other Air Fresheners),

Application (Households, Corporate, Car, Others),

Costumers (Individual Customer, Enterprise Customer)

By Product Type (Sprays/Aerosols, Electric Air Fresheners, Evaporative Air Freshener, Gels Air Fresheners, Candles Air Fresheners, Other Air Fresheners),

Application (Households, Corporate, Car, Others),

Costumers (Individual Customer, Enterprise Customer)

The AIR FRESHENERS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Future Group announced the launch of their new range of ‘CleanMate Air Fresheners whose main aim is to keep the air fresh with soothing scents. It is available in the scents like jasmine, citrus, and rose &lavender. It designed to provide relaxation, energy and soothing auras in offices and homes.

In May 2016, HandStands announced that they are going to acquire Energizer Holdings, Inc. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their business in the market place and will help the company to create new innovations and product so that they can meet the need and requirement of their customers.

