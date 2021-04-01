Air Freight Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Global Air Freight Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The global air freight industry is witnessing significant growth and will expand considerably in the coming years. Air Freight is a package distribution operation that transports the goods or packages by a private or commercial air carrier. Air Freights are favored for goods transport around the globe in various industries. The main advantage of these systems is express travel around the globe for a minimal amount of time. These programmers are of immense value to the limited agency for worldwide treading. In addition, the transfer of goods is carried out by means of air transport, which has a high degree of protection, raising its reputation among customers and increasing its demand. This element is responsible for pushing the growth of the market. Innovations in the air freight sector pave the way for improved and improved logistics facilities in line with conventional transport services. Despite being a more expensive mode of transport, the growing demand for perishables, chemicals and valuables, as well as the increasing demand for just-in-time merchandise production, has generated a huge demand for air freight services. Air freight is now being influenced by the increase of e-commerce from both B2B and B2C perspectives. E-commerce has placed emphasis on distribution networks to offer quicker and an optimum supply chain. This situation creates possibilities for third-party logistics and warehousing providers to connect with the air e-commerce channel. Due to the continuing rise of online shopping, many third-party logistics (3PLs) provide more multimodal services, including air freight services as a vital mode of transport. Moreover, the increase in total cross-border e-commerce is projected to fuel demand for the air freight industry. As per the current statistical sources, North America registered significant growth rates in 2018. In terms of freight-ton-kilometer (FTK), North America grew by 6.4% in 2018, when compared to 2017, followed by Latin America (5.9%), which is significantly higher than the global average (3.5%).

The regional analysis of global Air Freight Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the majority of the market share owing to the robust performance from the US economy, which supported job growth and consumer spending, has been an important contributor to the recent cargo market outcomes for carriers in this region. The air freight industry is a key part of the transportation and logistics industry. With the growing e-commerce trends, the demand for air cargo services is increasing significantly and more cargo is moving across the North American borders, as well as to the other regions.

Major market player included in this report are:

FedEx (Federal Express) Corporation

United Parcel Service Inc.

The Emirates Group

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

Cargolux Airlines International SA

China Airlines Ltd

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd

Qatar Airways Company QCSC

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd (ANA)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Air Mail

Air Freight

By End-User:

Retail

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Air Freight Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors