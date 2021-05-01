Air Force flies fans to India | Free press

Usually the Airbus A350 “Kurt Schumacher” carries the Chancellor. This time he was loading relief supplies for India. An oxygen system must also be flown in.

Cologne (dpa) – An air force machine started Saturday with auxiliary equipment for India, which was hit by a particularly heavy corona wave.

With 120 fans in the hold, the plane took off from Cologne-Wahn Airport to the Indian capital New Delhi. The landing there is scheduled after about nine hours of flight time, as explained by the Air Force.

“There are also medical personnel on board to prepare the operation of an oxygen production plant,” said a spokesman for the German news agency. This team consists of 13 employees. They must instruct local Red Cross personnel in India and stay in the country for 14 days.

The Air Force uses the Airbus A350 “Kurt Schumacher” for India Aid, which is also used by Chancellor Angela Merkel and members of the government. Political flight operations are currently being significantly curtailed due to the corona pandemic.

Given the dire conditions in the Indian health system, the federal government is participating in the international aid for the country. More flights are planned for the coming week. The oxygen system is flown in with two A400M transport aircraft.

India registered more than 400,000 new coronavirus infections in one day, according to figures from the Ministry of Health on Saturday. This was the ninth day in a row that India hit a record high. During the same period, 3,523 people died related to Covid-19. Hospitals and crematoriums are overcrowded for days in the South Asian country of more than 1.3 billion people.

