Air Filters Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2027

The air filters market is growing at the fast pace owing to the consumer familiarity about the collapsing air index mass or air quality. This progression is thoroughly backed by the strict rules and regulation stated by the government on the industrial application. Due to enhancement in the personal disposable income, vehicles and cars are rapidly increasing in the volume, thus the ratio of pollution also increases. This exponential growth will add thrust in the air filters market. Further to develop certain advancements and driving factors, acceptance and familiarity for dispensing filtered air from the food processing and pharma industries has boosted the practise of cleanrooms and bag houses application which on the end is fuelling air filters market to grow during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Air Filters Market is expected to render a strategic business ground during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.80% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Air filters market is growing from the environmental sustainability point of view, pollution emission rate control parameters, and accelerating requirement of the cabin comfort mechanism and germinating health concerns.

During the period of growth market is expected to be hindered by some restraints as well, which are excessive timeline for servicing the equipment, low quality refurbished air filters, and unwillingness to exchange air filters is hampering the market growth. To cover up these drawbacks, nanofiber filter media and non-serviceable filters will act as upcoming opportunity to lead the air filters market growth during the anticipated time frame.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the air filters market report are DENSO, MANN+HUMMEL, ANAND Group, Sogefi SpA, Donaldson Company, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, General Motors, Hengst SE, Cummins Filtration, Camfil, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Koch Filter, American Air Filter Company, Inc. are among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Air Filters Market

Air filters market is segmented on the basis of type, filter media, end use, application, vehicle type, and market type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the air filters market is segmented into medium efficiency, HEPA, low efficiency, gas phase, intake, and cabin.

On the basis of filter media, the air filters market is bifurcated into intake-cellulose and synthetic, cabin-particle and activated carbon.

On the basis of end use, the air filters market is fragmented into automotive, commercial, residential, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, F&B, hospitals, agriculture, electronic manufacturers, animal husbandry, and others.

On the basis of market type, the air filters market is divided into OE and aftermarket.

On the basis of vehicle type, the air filters market is segregated into PC, LCV, and HCV.

On the basis of application, the air filters market is segmented into HVAC, bag house, cleanroom, and gas turbine.

Country Level Analysis

The Air Filters market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Air Filters market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Air Filters market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Air Filters market.

Major Highlights of Air Filters Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Air Filters market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Air Filters market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Air Filters market.

