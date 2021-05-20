Air Filter Market Study Top Key Players, Application, Growth Analysis And Forecasts To 2030

An automotive air filter helps extend engine life, as it competently traps dirt and debris that damages the internal parts of an engine such as pistons and cylinders. Engine damage can occur even by a small particle of soil, which may lead to costly repairs. Automotive air filters enable proper air flow to the engine, thus maintaining the air-fuel mixture. They help enhance the emission control system and minimalize ignition problems in the spark plug, which can give rise to serious drivability issues. Proper air flow enables the engine to function perfectly, thereby reducing fuel consumption as well as emissions. These factors are likely to drive the demand for automotive air filters considerably during the forecast period.

Expansion of the global air filter market for automotive can be accredited to the rapid expansion of the automotive industry, constant expansion of vehicle fleet size, rising sales of passenger cars as well as rise in purchasing power of consumers. This rise in demand is estimated to increase in the near future, thereby augmenting the expansion of the air filters market for automotive. Recent decline in the environmental conditions in some regions have raised serious concerns about the environment. Emission from vehicles leads to the production of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane, which reduce the quality of the environment. Regulatory bodies are imposing stringent norms on carbon emissions of automotive in order to reduce the carbon emission from automobiles. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the air filter market for automotive. However, regular replacement and its maintenance and introduction of electric vehicles in certain regions are likely to hamper the air filter market during the forecast period. The global air filter market for automotive is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 3.5% between 2018 and 2026.

The global Air filter market for automobiles can be segmented based on filter types, material type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. Based on the types of automotive air filters, the global market has been segmented into engine air filter and cabin air filter. Considering material type, the air filter market for automotive can be segregated into paper air filter, cotton gauze air filter, foam air filter, and others, which consists of stainless steel and mesh. According to the sales channel, the air filter market for automotive can be classified into OEM and aftermarket. Based on vehicle type, the market can be segmented into passenger, commercial and electric vehicles. The increase in pollution levels and requirement for high efficiency cars are likely to boost the demand for these filters during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global air filters market for automotive has been segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. In 2017, Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the global air filters market for automotive. The market in Latin America is expected to witness significant expansion, owing to the increase in production of vehicles in counties of Latin America. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market in these regions are an increasing need for efficiency and productivity coupled with the impetus to increase manufacturing activities. The emerging economies in Asia Pacific are focusing more on the implementation of the electric vehicles and are likely to witness moderate growth of engine air filter, as electrical vehicles are expected to abolish the usage of air filters. Increasing production of passenger vehicles, owing to several factors such as lower cost of production, increase in productivity, and safety in operation of vehicles are anticipated to drive the automotive air filters market in the this region between 2018 to 2026.

The air filter for automotive market witnesses the presence of several players, as manufacturing of air filters is not a complicated and expensive affair. Numerous regional players are dominant for particular application and aftermarket segment. Major players operating in the global air filter market for automotive include Sogefi SpA (Italy), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), MANN+HUMMEL GmbH (Germany), A.L. Filter (Israel), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.), North American Filter Corporation (U.S.), Fildex Filters Canada Corporation (Canada), K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Filtrak BrandT GmbH (Germany), Luman Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), ALCO Filters Ltd. (Cyprus), and Siam Filter Products Ltd., Part. (Thailand). Key players are focusing more on mergers and acquisitions with regional players in order to expand their business. Several prominent players are concentrating more on R&D in order to improve the functionality and efficiency of the air filter.