Air-dried Food Market Acquire Huge Growth, Global Opportunities and Trends

The reports cover key developments in the Air-dried Food Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Air drying is a method to eliminate the moisture content of a variety of food products in order to maximize their shelf life and minimize bacterial decay. Ventilation drying is based on a dehydration postulate in which the liquid portion is separated by means of heated air. Various techniques are used in this process, such as microwave drying, hot air drying, double-degree air drying, and others.

1. Barrifine A/S

2. BCFoods, Inc

3. Dehydrates Inc.

4. DMH Ingredients, Inc.

5. FREEZE-DRY FOODS

6. HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

7. La Frubense, BCFoods, Inc.

8. Nestle S.A.

9. Royal Ridge Fruit and Cold Storage LLC.

10. Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Non-thermal food processing techniques are gaining popularity in the organic food industry with their ability to increase nutrient content and to provide exceptional sensory features to satisfy the diverse demands of organic end-users. However, air-dried food tends to improve convenience food in terms of longer shelf time, in addition to retaining the nutrient value of the food commodity. For example, air-dried berries have proved to offer a tremendous health benefit to consumers and, as a result, have gained humorous popularity in Europe due to their beneficial characteristics, which will further propel the development of the air-dried food industry over the projected period. The advent of new packaging technologies and materials would create increased growth opportunities, which will surge the demand for air-dried food.

The global air-dried food market is segmented on the basis of form, product, and application. On the basis of form the global air-dried food market is segmented into powder and granules, pieces, and flakes. By product the air-dried food market is classified into coffee beans, fruits and vegetables, meat, and herbs. Based on application the global air-dried food market is segmented into commercial , household, and others.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Air-dried Food market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market.

