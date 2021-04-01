Air-Dried Food Market 2021 report explores the future trends, top companies development and forecasts

Global Air-Dried Food Market is valued approximately USD 19.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027 Air drying is a method of extracting moisture content from various food products in order to prolong their shelf life and to prevent bacterial contamination. Air drying is based on the evaporation principle, which extracts water with the aid of heated air. In this method, various techniques are used, such as hot air drying, microwave drying, air drying in twin stages, etc. Air dried food preserves much of its look and colour in contrast to original food items. As the moisture content is greatly decreased, it helps to prolong the shelf life of food products by preventing the growth of the bacteria responsible for food spoilage. Most of the nutritional value of these food items remains intact and, during the air drying process, no extra preservatives or colours are applied. These advantages alluded to above are responsible for the popularity of the product among consumers. The market is driven by increased consumer acceptance, reduced astringency, greater stability, expanded food packaging industry, advantages over fresh fruit and vegetables. The key players of global Air Dried Food market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In July 2017, BCFoods completed the acquisition of Culinary Farms to create a strong foothold in the air-dried food industry. Also, SouthAM Freeze Dry, a Chilean freeze-dried food manufacturer and distributor, announced the introduction of non-GMO and organic freeze-dried fruit powder on the international market in August 2018. In addition, an growing trend in the use of organic and clean-label foods is projected to further fuel demand for organic, air-dried produce.However, strict rules on security and safety, high set-up costs would restrain the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Air-Dried Food Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to advantages over fresh fruit and vegetables. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such increased consumer acceptance, reduced astringency, greater stability, expanded food packaging industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Air-Dried Food Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

DMH Ingredients, Inc.

Dehydrates Inc.

Berrifine A

La Frubense, BCFoods, Inc.

Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd.

B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

FREEZE-DRY FOODS

HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

BCFoods

Seawind Foods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Coffee Beans

Vegetables

Fruits

Herbs

Meat

By Form:

Powder & Granules

Chunks/Pieces

Flakes

By Distribution channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online retailers

By End user:

Hotels & Restaurants

Bakery Chains

Pet Food

Processed Food

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Air-Dried Food Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors