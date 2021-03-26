Air Conditioning System Manufacturers: Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Samsung, Carrier Global, Daikin

According to IMARC Group the global air conditioning system market was reached US$ 110 Billion in 2019. An air conditioning (AC) system is a type of compressor-based refrigerant machine that facilitates the removal of heat and moisture in an enclosed space to alter the overall temperature. Some of the significant components of an AC system are compressor, evaporator, condenser and expansion valve. This system restrains the entry of smoke or dust particles and aids in improving the user’s comfort by creating a regulated interior environment.

With the advent of latest technologies, the top air conditioning system manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of R-22 free systems to minimize heat emissions. However, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has negatively impacted the sales of AC systems. This can be accredited to the lockdowns imposed by governing agencies of several countries, adoption of social distancing practices by individuals to curb the spread of the pandemic, as well as the temporary closure of manufacturing units that produce AC components. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.80% during 2020-2025.

Top Manufacturers in Air Conditioning System Industry:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries

Electrolux North America

Haier Group Corporation

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd

Lennox International

LG Electronics

Midea Group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

