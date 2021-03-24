Air Compressor Market Size, Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds 2020-2026 Global Air Compressor report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Air compressors are used to pressurize numerous compressible fluids, or even gases and normal air by compressing them as per the application requirement. The report cites that the global air compressor market size will swell owing to increasing product demand from high-revenue industry verticals.

Extensive usage of air compressors to deliver instrument air for powering air tools, paint sprayers and abrasive blast equipment across numerous end-use sectors is propelling the market growth. The equipment also enables phase change of refrigerants in air conditioning and refrigeration systems and further helps in pushing the gas through the pipelines.

Centrifugal and positive-displacement are the two types of air compressors. While pumps mostly represent the centrifugal category, compressors are usually the positive-displacement type. Furthermore, positive-displacement compressors can be segmented as rotary type which includes vertical screw and rotary vane, and the reciprocating type in which the piston style is important determinant.

Air compressors are available in a variety of sizes, ranging from one which can fit in the glovebox of a car to the humungous machines used in pipeline service.

While there are many ways to categorize air compressors, the most common one is based upon the method to produce air or compressed gas.

The report bifurcates global air compressor market in terms lubrication, technology, end-user, and regional landscape.

Based on product terrain, air compressor market is segmented into stationary air compressors and portable air compressors. The latter segment is slated to grow decently over the forecast period, as buildings as well as construction projects make extensive use of portable air compressors. The equipment is used to power a plethora of heavy tools using compressed air.

On the basis of technology, global air compressor market is classified into rotary, centrifugal, reciprocating, and others. Further, screw and scroll types are the bifurcations of the rotary segment. As per the report, rotary air compressor segment is poised to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% over the examination period.

Speaking of the end-user spectrum, food & beverage, home appliances, oil & gas, transportation, energy, healthcare, commercial, manufacturing, mining & construction, and others are the segments air compressor market is bifurcated into. Over 15% volume share was accounted by the commercial application in 2019. Continuous use of air compressors for maintaining comfortable temperature in workplaces and shopping malls will propel the market scenario.

Considering the regional outlook, Middle East & Africa compressor air market is reckoned to expand at 4.7% CAGR from 2020 to 2026, claims the report.

Key players operating in the global air compressor market are Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH (Aerzen), Doosan Portable Power, GMCC, Sullivan-Palatek, Inc., Zen Air Tech Pvt. Ltd., Ciasons Industrial, Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Emerson, Atlas Copco, VMAC Company (VMAC Global Technology, Inc.), Sullair, LLC, Bauer Compressors, Inc., Rolair System, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., Mat Holdings, Inc., Oasis Manufacturing, Danfoss, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Quincy Compressor, Hubei Teweite Power Technology Company Limited, Bitzer, Vanair Manufacturing, Inc., Gardner Denver, Inc., Boge Compressors, and Air Squared, Inc. among others.

