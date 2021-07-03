Air Cargo Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | China Airlines, FedEx, United Parcel Service of America Air Cargo Comprehensive Study by Type (Air Freight, Air Mail), End Users (Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Third Party Logistics, Food and Beverages, Others), Aircraft Type (Passenger aircraft, Cargo aircraft, Combi aircraft), Destination Type (Domestic, International), Service Type (Express, Regular) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026

The latest study released on the Global Air Cargo Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Air Cargo market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Definition and Brief Information about Air Cargo:

Air cargo is defined as any goods or commodities that being carried in an aircraft. Air cargo includes air freight as well as airmail. For air cargo, various types of aircrafts used are passenger aircraft, cargo aircraft, as well as combi aircraft. With primary macroeconomic trends, strong growth in e-commerce is likely to play a progressively important role in air cargo market. Usually, goods transported by air, like time-sensitive perishables and high value commodities comprising computers, consumer electronics, & pharmaceuticals, are some of the fastest-growing trade flows around the world.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: China Airlines (China),FedEx Corporation (United States) ,United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (United States),Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (China),DHL Aviation (Germany),Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. (South Korea),Cargolux (Luxembourg),Lufthansa Cargo AG (Germany),Singapore Airlines Cargo (Singapore),The Emirates Group (United Arab Emirates)

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Temperature Controlled Air Freight

Market Drivers:

Advent of E-Commerce Forces Demand for Air Freight Services

Speedy Development of Businesses around the World

Growing Demand from Various Industries



Market Opportunities:

Growing Healthcare Industry

Faster-Growing Economies Providing Potential Opportunities



The Global Air Cargo Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Air Freight, Air Mail), End Users (Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Third Party Logistics, Food and Beverages, Others), Aircraft Type (Passenger aircraft, Cargo aircraft, Combi aircraft), Destination Type (Domestic, International), Service Type (Express, Regular)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Air Cargo Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Air Cargo Market

Chapter 3 – Air Cargo Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Air Cargo Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Air Cargo Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Air Cargo Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Air Cargo Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

