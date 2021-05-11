Air Cargo Container Market Thriving US$ 1.91 Bn by 2021-28| Nordisk Aviation, Granger Plastics, Envirotainer, Safran Aerosystems, VRR Aviation, ACL Airshop, Unilode, CHEP, Jettainer

Air Cargo Container Market is projected to reach USD 1.91 Billion at a CAGR of +3% from 2021 to 2028.

A cargo container is a solid vessel made up of a storage unit to conform to the inside of an aircraft. The container should be compatible with aircraft equipment and cargo handling systems so that it can be used for air freight transportation.

Maximum cargo dimensions for standard air freight are 2.44 x 3.15m (96 x 125 in). Longer/wider cargo can be transported but may need to be packed on special equipment. Outsize cargo may require special charter services.

Air carriers prefer containerized shipments for a number of reasons: Page 3 Reduces the number of individual pieces of cargo that must be handled in terminals. Provides for most efficient use of cubic capacity of the aircraft. Permits use of mechanical handling systems and equipment to best advantage.

Commodities shipped by air thus have high values per unit or are very time-sensitive, such as documents, pharmaceuticals, fashion garments, production samples, electronics consumer goods, and perishable agricultural and seafood products.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Air Cargo Container Market. The report is a mindful representation of robust research activities undertaken by in-house research experts who have critically imbibed the output of various primary and secondary research endeavors in a bid to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 reflected upon the growth trajectory of the Air Cargo Container market.

Key Players:

Nordisk Aviation, Granger Plastics, Envirotainer, Safran Aerosystems, VRR Aviation, ACL Airshop, Unilode, CHEP, Jettainer, etc.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Air Cargo Container market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Air Cargo Container market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Air Cargo Container market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Air Cargo Container market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Market, By Aircraft

Passenger

Freighter

Military

Market, By Container Type

Refrigerated

Non-refrigerated

Market, By Material

Metal

Composite

Civil Aircraft By Deck

Main

Lower

Forward hold

Aft hold

The following sections of this versatile report on Air Cargo Container market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Air Cargo Container market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

