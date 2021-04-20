Air Beds Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2027

“

Air BedsAn air mattress, also known as an airbed, is an inflatable mattress, the majority of which are usually made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), although recently developed textile-reinforced urethane plastic or rubber versions exist. The deflated mattress can be rolled up or folded and carried or stored relatively easily, making them a popular choice for camping trips and for temporary bedding at home for guests. They are inflated either orally by blowing into a valve, or with a manual foot-powered or more commonly inflated via an electric pump. Some are even automatically inflating (up to a certain pressure—some additional inflation is also needed) just by opening the valve.

China is the dominate producer of Air Bed , the production was 26741 K Unit in 2015, accounting for about 42.63% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 21.24%. And China expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Air Bed industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the China and North America, etc. accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Air Bed production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Air Bed was lower year by year from 38.9 USD/Unit in 2011 to 36.1 USD/Unit in 2015. The profit margin is relatively high, about 27.66% in 2015, and was also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The Air Beds Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Air Beds was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Air Beds Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Air Beds market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225950

This survey takes into account the value of Air Beds generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – INTEX, Jilong, Best Way, Insta-bed, Simmons, Coleman, FOX,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• PVC, Rubber, Other,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• In-home, Out-home,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Air Beds, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225950

The Air Beds market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Air Beds from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Air Beds market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air Beds Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Beds Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PVC

1.4.3 Rubber

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Beds Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 In-home

1.3.3 Out-home

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Air Beds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Air Beds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Air Beds Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Air Beds Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Air Beds Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Air Beds Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Air Beds Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Air Beds Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Air Beds Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Air Beds Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Air Beds Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Air Beds Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Beds Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Air Beds Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Air Beds Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Air Beds Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Beds Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Air Beds Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Air Beds Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Air Beds Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Air Beds Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Air Beds Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Air Beds Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Air Beds Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Air Beds Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Air Beds Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Air Beds Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Air Beds Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Air Beds Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Air Beds Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Air Beds Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Air Beds Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Air Beds Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Air Beds Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Air Beds Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Air Beds Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Air Beds Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Air Beds Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Air Beds Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Air Beds Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Air Beds Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Air Beds Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Air Beds Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Air Beds Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Air Beds Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Air Beds Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Air Beds Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Air Beds Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Air Beds Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Air Beds Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Air Beds Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Air Beds Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Air Beds Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Air Beds Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Air Beds Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Air Beds Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Air Beds Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Air Beds Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Air Beds Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Air Beds Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Air Beds Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Air Beds Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Air Beds Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Air Beds Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Air Beds Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Air Beds Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Air Beds Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Air Beds Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Air Beds Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Air Beds Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Air Beds Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Air Beds Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Air Beds Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Air Beds Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Air Beds Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Air Beds Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Air Beds Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Air Beds Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Air Beds Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Air Beds Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Air Beds Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Air Beds Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Beds Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Beds Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Air Beds Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Air Beds Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Air Beds Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 INTEX

11.1.1 INTEX Corporation Information

11.1.2 INTEX Overview

11.1.3 INTEX Air Beds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 INTEX Air Beds Product Description

11.1.5 INTEX Related Developments

11.2 Jilong

11.2.1 Jilong Corporation Information

11.2.2 Jilong Overview

11.2.3 Jilong Air Beds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Jilong Air Beds Product Description

11.2.5 Jilong Related Developments

11.3 Best Way

11.3.1 Best Way Corporation Information

11.3.2 Best Way Overview

11.3.3 Best Way Air Beds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Best Way Air Beds Product Description

11.3.5 Best Way Related Developments

11.4 Insta-bed

11.4.1 Insta-bed Corporation Information

11.4.2 Insta-bed Overview

11.4.3 Insta-bed Air Beds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Insta-bed Air Beds Product Description

11.4.5 Insta-bed Related Developments

11.5 Simmons

11.5.1 Simmons Corporation Information

11.5.2 Simmons Overview

11.5.3 Simmons Air Beds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Simmons Air Beds Product Description

11.5.5 Simmons Related Developments

11.6 Coleman

11.6.1 Coleman Corporation Information

11.6.2 Coleman Overview

11.6.3 Coleman Air Beds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Coleman Air Beds Product Description

11.6.5 Coleman Related Developments

11.7 FOX

11.7.1 FOX Corporation Information

11.7.2 FOX Overview

11.7.3 FOX Air Beds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 FOX Air Beds Product Description

11.7.5 FOX Related Developments

11.1 INTEX

11.1.1 INTEX Corporation Information

11.1.2 INTEX Overview

11.1.3 INTEX Air Beds Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 INTEX Air Beds Product Description

11.1.5 INTEX Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Air Beds Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Air Beds Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Air Beds Production Mode & Process

12.4 Air Beds Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Air Beds Sales Channels

12.4.2 Air Beds Distributors

12.5 Air Beds Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Air Beds Industry Trends

13.2 Air Beds Market Drivers

13.3 Air Beds Market Challenges

13.4 Air Beds Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Air Beds Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225950

Therefore, Air Beds Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Air Beds.”